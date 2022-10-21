Heading 3

Shefali Fernandes

OCT 21, 2022

FASHION

 Rohit Saraf's style evolution

Source: Rohit Saraf Instagram

Keeping it casual, Rohit Saraf wore a denim jacket over a white round-neck T-shirt and paired it with black denim jeans.

Denim love

Source: Rohit Saraf Instagram

Rohit Saraf proved that a classic white and blue denim jeans combination can never go wrong and the photo is proof of it!

Classic white shirt-denim combo

Source: Rohit Saraf Instagram

Rohit Saraf wore a brown suit over a floral-printed shirt and added matching pants. To complete his look, he also wore brown shoes.

Brown tones

Source: Rohit Saraf Instagram

Rohit Saraf wore a chikankari white long kurta and added a pair of white pants to complete his look. 

All-white

Source: Rohit Saraf Instagram

Rohit Saraf donned a brown turtle neck T-shirt with a matching jacket and paired it with checkered pants.

Love for Brown

Source: Rohit Saraf Instagram

Flaunting his million-dollar smile, Rohit Saraf sported a black sweatshirt and wore blue denim jeans with it. 

Killing it in black

Source: Rohit Saraf Instagram

Rohit Saraf wore a reflective co-ord set by Bloni. He also added a pair of black ankle-length boots to complete his look.

Slaying in reflective co-ord

Source: Rohit Saraf Instagram

Rohit Saraf wore a green waistcoat and kurta set that featured hand embroidered on it by the brand Sarab Khanijou.

Ethnic vibes

Source: Rohit Saraf Instagram

Rohit Saraf donned a brown shirt and added a printed knitted vest over it. He paired it with white cargo pants.

Trendsetter

Source: Rohit Saraf Instagram

Keeping it funky, Rohit Saraf wore a tropical co-ord set by the brand Triune. He completed his look by adding a white pair of sneakers.

Printed co-ords

