Romantic Date Outfits By Celebs

Sugandha Srivastava

Fashion

APRIL 19, 2023

Source: Disha Patani Instagram

Slay a corset dress like Disha Patani and make your date drop his jaw 

Dinner Date

Source: Alaya F Instagram

Alaya F oozes work-chic with her all black outfit 

'Run Errands With Me' Date

Source: Jahnvi Kapoor Instagram

Boujee Date

Pair your white midi-dress with a white oversized jacket like Jahnvi Kapoor and become unbeatable in the battle of "drip"

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday inspires us to flaunt our bodies in this bright yellow bikini for our beach date 

Beach Date

Source: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Monochrome co-ords are coming back this season. Pair your look with golden hoop earrings and get, set, ready to go for your coffee date!

Coffee Date

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Get this classy and simple look of black strappy dress by Alia Bhatt with dramatic hair curls and nude makeup perfect for a romantic date

Keepin' It Classy

Source: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

A flowy floral print dress is all that is needed to beat this heat and look elegant. Pair your dress with shades and a high ponytail like Rashmika and be ready to make your date fall in love with you

Staycation Date

Source: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez looks ethereal in this purple satin co-ord set perfect for a romantic date 

Purple Is The New Black

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara Ali Khan gives us major Taylor Swift lyrics inspiration, "loving him was red" with this embellished red co-ords which just sets the mood for a romantic date

Red Is The Colour Of Love

Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor rocks her sequined blue puffy dress with slicked back hair and subtle makeup, making her outfit on point with the romantic date theme

Party Girl

