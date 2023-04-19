Romantic Date Outfits By Celebs
APRIL 19, 2023
Source: Disha Patani Instagram
Slay a corset dress like Disha Patani and make your date drop his jaw
Dinner Date
Source: Alaya F Instagram
Alaya F oozes work-chic with her all black outfit
'Run Errands With Me' Date
Source: Jahnvi Kapoor Instagram
Boujee Date
Pair your white midi-dress with a white oversized jacket like Jahnvi Kapoor and become unbeatable in the battle of "drip"
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday inspires us to flaunt our bodies in this bright yellow bikini for our beach date
Beach Date
Source: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Monochrome co-ords are coming back this season. Pair your look with golden hoop earrings and get, set, ready to go for your coffee date!
Coffee Date
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Get this classy and simple look of black strappy dress by Alia Bhatt with dramatic hair curls and nude makeup perfect for a romantic date
Keepin' It Classy
Source: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
A flowy floral print dress is all that is needed to beat this heat and look elegant. Pair your dress with shades and a high ponytail like Rashmika and be ready to make your date fall in love with you
Staycation Date
Source: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Jacqueline Fernandez looks ethereal in this purple satin co-ord set perfect for a romantic date
Purple Is The New Black
Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan gives us major Taylor Swift lyrics inspiration, "loving him was red" with this embellished red co-ords which just sets the mood for a romantic date
Red Is The Colour Of Love
Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya Kapoor rocks her sequined blue puffy dress with slicked back hair and subtle makeup, making her outfit on point with the romantic date theme
Party Girl
