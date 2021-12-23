Roundup of Katrina Kaif’s ethnic looks
Punjabi bride
Undoubtedly her prettiest self, Katrina looked ethereal in a classic Sabyasachi red bridal lehenga paired with an embroidered veil at her wedding
Brides of Sabyasachi instagram
Mix of tradition and modern
For her pre-wedding shoot, she wore a tulle saree that was silhouetted like a wedding gown, and liberally sprinkled with semi precious gems and crystals!
Katrina Kaif instagram
Beautiful haldi look
She chose an ivory organdy lehenga with gota and tilla embroidery for her haldi look
Katrina Kaif instagram
Stunning and how!
During the promotion of her movie, she donned a sheer earthy orange saree and an embellished deep-neck blouse
Katrina Kaif instagram
Fierce yet charming
For another promo look of Sooryavanshi, she dazzled in a vibrant yellow and red floral lehenga designed by Sabyasachi
Katrina Kaif instagram
To attend an event in Dubai, she wore a sheer embroidered saree by Rahul Misra and looked spectacular in it!
Gorgeous in saree
Ami Patel instagram
For a romantic look, she donned a blush pink Manish Malhotra saree that came with a strappy embellished blouse
Romantic desi look
Ami Patel instagram
She took things a notch higher by opting for a bright yellow saree gown and a matching full-sleeve ethnic jacket
Fusion look
Ami Patel instagram
Ahead of her wedding with Vicky Kaushal, Kat was spotted looking gorgeous in a ruffle white saree
Pre-bridal look
Pinkvilla
Post her wedding festivities, she was spotted with Vicky Kaushal at the airport wearing a blush pink churidar kurta set with golden embroidery work
Prettiest bride
Pinkvilla
