 Roundup of Katrina Kaif’s ethnic looks

DEC 23, 2021

Punjabi bride

Undoubtedly her prettiest self, Katrina looked ethereal in a classic Sabyasachi red bridal lehenga paired with an embroidered veil at her wedding

Brides of Sabyasachi instagram 

Mix of tradition and modern

For her pre-wedding shoot, she wore a tulle saree that was silhouetted like a wedding gown, and liberally sprinkled with semi precious gems and crystals!

Katrina Kaif instagram

Beautiful haldi look

She chose an ivory organdy lehenga with gota and tilla embroidery for her haldi look

Katrina Kaif instagram

Stunning and how!

During the promotion of her movie, she donned a sheer earthy orange saree and an embellished deep-neck blouse

Katrina Kaif instagram

Fierce yet charming

For another promo look of Sooryavanshi, she dazzled in a vibrant yellow and red floral lehenga designed by Sabyasachi

Katrina Kaif instagram

To attend an event in Dubai, she wore a sheer embroidered saree by Rahul Misra and looked spectacular in it!

Gorgeous in saree

Ami Patel instagram

For a romantic look, she donned a blush pink Manish Malhotra saree that came with a strappy embellished blouse

Romantic desi look

Ami Patel instagram

She took things a notch higher by opting for a bright yellow saree gown and a matching full-sleeve ethnic jacket

Fusion look

Ami Patel instagram

Ahead of her wedding with Vicky Kaushal, Kat was spotted looking gorgeous in a ruffle white saree

Pre-bridal look

Pinkvilla

Post her wedding festivities, she was spotted with Vicky Kaushal at the airport wearing a blush pink churidar kurta set with golden embroidery work

Prettiest bride

Pinkvilla

