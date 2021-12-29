FASHION

Roundup of Nora Fatehi's stylish looks

Red hot

Soaring the temperatures like she always does, Nora left us gasping at her bold look in a bright red gown featuring a thigh-high slit and a dramatic train

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

Blue babe

Her blue co-ord set paired with soft wavy hair and glam makeup is one of our favourite looks of this year

Image :Nora Fatehi instagram

She also served us with a stylish airport look in an all-black leather outfit, an expensive tote and black heels

Killer airport look

Image : Pinkvilla 

Making our jaws drop to the floor, Nora dropped a risque look in a white midi dress with a plunging neckline and cut-out on the sides

Sizzling hot

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram 

She looked like an absolute diva in this embellished bodycon gown by Yas Couture

Diva in a gown

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

Her fierce boss lady look in an aqua blue sequined pantsuit punctuated with wet open hair left the temperatures soaring!

Not your regular boss lady!

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram 

She looked like a vision in an organza Sabyasachi floral saree and a strung pearl necklace

Floral power

Image: Maneka Harisinghani instagram 

Nora’s desi glamorous look in a pink sequin saree and a strappy blouse is undoubtedly one of our favourite looks of the year

Glamorous in a saree

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram 

Sporting a pastel pre-draped saree designed by Tarun Tahiliani, she yet again proved that her sartorial choices have been a versatile one this year

Pretty in pastel

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram 

Even her regal look in a green Faabiiana saree and layered emerald necklace remained a winner among other festive looks

Regal charm

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram 

