NEENAZ AKHTAR
AUTHOR
DEC 29, 2021
Roundup of Nora Fatehi's stylish looks
Red hot
Soaring the temperatures like she always does, Nora left us gasping at her bold look in a bright red gown featuring a thigh-high slit and a dramatic train
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Blue babe
Her blue co-ord set paired with soft wavy hair and glam makeup is one of our favourite looks of this year
Image :Nora Fatehi instagram
She also served us with a stylish airport look in an all-black leather outfit, an expensive tote and black heels
Killer airport look
Image : Pinkvilla
Making our jaws drop to the floor, Nora dropped a risque look in a white midi dress with a plunging neckline and cut-out on the sides
Sizzling hot
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
She looked like an absolute diva in this embellished bodycon gown by Yas Couture
Diva in a gown
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Her fierce boss lady look in an aqua blue sequined pantsuit punctuated with wet open hair left the temperatures soaring!
Not your regular boss lady!
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
She looked like a vision in an organza Sabyasachi floral saree and a strung pearl necklace
Floral power
Image: Maneka Harisinghani instagram
Nora’s desi glamorous look in a pink sequin saree and a strappy blouse is undoubtedly one of our favourite looks of the year
Glamorous in a saree
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Sporting a pastel pre-draped saree designed by Tarun Tahiliani, she yet again proved that her sartorial choices have been a versatile one this year
Pretty in pastel
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Even her regal look in a green Faabiiana saree and layered emerald necklace remained a winner among other festive looks
Regal charm
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
