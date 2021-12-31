FASHION
NEENAZ AKHTAR
AUTHOR
DEC 31, 2021
Roundup of Ranveer Singh’s stylish looks
Super cool in winter
Serving us a super cool winter look, Ranveer looked handsome in a multicoloured jumper and dark green trouser pants from IVY PARK
Image: Ranveer Singh instagram
Suit up but make it remarkable
He sported a black blazer and matching flared trousers with a velvety sheen and showed us how to make a strong case for not-so-basic suits!
Image: Ranveer Singh instagram
Charming and suave as ever, Singh played the best gentleman in a pristine white structured tuxedo custom-designed by Amit Aggarwal
Tuxedo charm
Image: Ranveer Singh instagram
And then he gave the signature ‘Ranveer’ twist to a luxe pantsuit by wearing a printed red scarf instead of a shirt with his velvet suit from Gucci
Luxe touch with a funky twist
Image: Ranveer Singh instagram
Taking the all-denim route, he looked super modish in a denim jacket with patchwork stripes, matching pants and a trendy denim bucket hat!
Dashing in denim
Image: Ranveer Singh instagram
Known for his eccentric yet charming style, he upped the fashion quotient in a grey cardigan, a white turtleneck T-shirt, and blue velvet pants
Eccentric yet charming
Image: Ranveer Singh instagram
When it comes to Ranveer Singh, nothing is basic about his dress sense and this sparkly Gucci turtleneck and velvet straight-fit trousers serve evidence!
Rise and shine
Image: Ranveer Singh instagram
Refusing to dim down a bit, the 83 actor looked super funky in embroidered brown pants, a floral shirt, and a green and brown striped jacket
Prints for the win
Image: Ranveer Singh instagram
Exuding cool and ultra modish vibes, he looks handsome in a brown Gucci bomber jacket, faded jeans and a white tee
Gucci boy
Image: Ranveer Singh instagram
Playing the charming new-age prince, he exudes sophistication in an embroidered velvet sherwani set
Modern-day desi prince
Image: Ranveer Singh instagram
