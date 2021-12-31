FASHION

NEENAZ AKHTAR

AUTHOR

DEC 31, 2021

Roundup of Ranveer Singh’s stylish looks

Super cool in winter

Serving us a super cool winter look, Ranveer looked handsome in a multicoloured jumper and dark green trouser pants from IVY PARK

Image: Ranveer Singh instagram

Suit up but make it remarkable

He sported a black blazer and matching flared trousers with a velvety sheen and showed us how to make a strong case for not-so-basic suits!

Image: Ranveer Singh instagram

Charming and suave as ever, Singh played the best gentleman in a pristine white structured tuxedo custom-designed by Amit Aggarwal

Tuxedo charm

Image: Ranveer Singh instagram

And then he gave the signature ‘Ranveer’ twist to a luxe pantsuit by wearing a printed red scarf instead of a shirt with his velvet suit from Gucci

Luxe touch with a funky twist

Image: Ranveer Singh instagram

Taking the all-denim route, he looked super modish in a denim jacket with patchwork stripes, matching pants and a trendy denim bucket hat!

Dashing in denim

Image: Ranveer Singh instagram

Known for his eccentric yet charming style, he upped the fashion quotient in a grey cardigan, a white turtleneck T-shirt, and blue velvet pants

Eccentric yet charming

Image: Ranveer Singh instagram

When it comes to Ranveer Singh, nothing is basic about his dress sense and this sparkly Gucci turtleneck and velvet straight-fit trousers serve evidence! 

Rise and shine

Image: Ranveer Singh instagram

Refusing to dim down a bit, the 83 actor looked super funky in embroidered brown pants, a floral shirt, and a green and brown striped jacket

Prints for the win

Image: Ranveer Singh instagram

Exuding cool and ultra modish vibes, he looks handsome in a brown Gucci bomber jacket, faded jeans and a white tee

Gucci boy

Image: Ranveer Singh instagram

Playing the charming new-age prince, he exudes sophistication in an embroidered velvet sherwani set

Modern-day desi prince

Image: Ranveer Singh instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT:  NYE 2021: Celeb-approved party looks

Click Here