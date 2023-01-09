Heading 3
Rubina and Abhinav's mushy moments
television
Arushi Srivastava
JAN 9, 2023
Image Source - Rubina Dilaik Instagram
The couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla look adorable together as he hugged Rubina lovingly
Warm hug
Image Source - Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Abhinav Shukla has worn a green embroidery work kurta and Rubina Dilaik has worn a velvet kurta set
Twinning in hills
Image Source - Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav look sizzling together as Abhinav gazed at her while she posed in style
Sizzling together
Image Source - Rubina Dilaik Instagram
The couple is seen having a gala time as they went out for shopping in casual outfits
Shopping together
Image Source - Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Abhinav gave a side hug to Rubina Dilaik as they posed together on the occasion of Diwali
Diwali celebrations
Image Source - Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik look very cozy together as the duo posed happily on Karwa Chauth
Karwa Chauth
Image Source - Rubina Dilaik Instagram
The chemistry between the couple is undeniable as Rubina rested her head on Abhinav’s shoulder
Happy together
Image Source - Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Abhinav’s face lit up with joy as Rubina Dilaik wrapped her arms around him
Beautiful couple
Image Source - Rubina Dilaik Instagram
The couple is seen enjoying quality time at a dinner party as they held hands while posing for the picture
Holding hands
