Heading 3

Rubina Dilaik in chic lipstick shades

                  pinkvilla 

Arushi Srivastava

Jan 03, 2023

FASHION

Video source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Rubina Dilaik sported one of the best looks on Christmas with a shimmer crop top and skirt with crimson lipstick

Christmas vibes in crimson 

Video source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Bigg Boss 14 winner is seen in a yellow sweater with contrasting red lipstick as she enjoyed the beautiful view

Rosy red lip 

Video source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 fame has added a dash of boldness to her shimmery grey outfit with a deep red lipstick

Bold red statement 

Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame wore a multicolor crop top and bright pink bottoms with pink lipstick shade

Hot pink look 

Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Rubina wore a nude lip shade to go with her velvet suit on Karwa Chauth

Nude lip shade

Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram

The actress looks sizzling in a floral print crop top and a white jacket which was accentuated by a light makeup

Peachy vibe 

Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Rubina Dilaik opted for a unique mauve shade as she wanted to match it with all shades of pink

Mauve shade

Image source- Anish Ajmera Instagram

The actress has sported a unique look with bold makeup and black outfit, paired with black lipstick

Bold in black 

Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Rubina Dilaik looks beautiful in light purple lehenga set with a purple lipstick

Purple fever 

Video source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram

The actress looks classy and stylish in a beige and white mirror work lehenga set with neutral makeup look

Nude shade

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here