Rubina Dilaik in chic lipstick shades
Arushi Srivastava
Jan 03, 2023
FASHION
Video source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Rubina Dilaik sported one of the best looks on Christmas with a shimmer crop top and skirt with crimson lipstick
Christmas vibes in crimson
Video source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Bigg Boss 14 winner is seen in a yellow sweater with contrasting red lipstick as she enjoyed the beautiful view
Rosy red lip
Video source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 fame has added a dash of boldness to her shimmery grey outfit with a deep red lipstick
Bold red statement
Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame wore a multicolor crop top and bright pink bottoms with pink lipstick shade
Hot pink look
Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Rubina wore a nude lip shade to go with her velvet suit on Karwa Chauth
Nude lip shade
Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram
The actress looks sizzling in a floral print crop top and a white jacket which was accentuated by a light makeup
Peachy vibe
Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Rubina Dilaik opted for a unique mauve shade as she wanted to match it with all shades of pink
Mauve shade
Image source- Anish Ajmera Instagram
The actress has sported a unique look with bold makeup and black outfit, paired with black lipstick
Bold in black
Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Rubina Dilaik looks beautiful in light purple lehenga set with a purple lipstick
Purple fever
Video source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram
The actress looks classy and stylish in a beige and white mirror work lehenga set with neutral makeup look
Nude shade
