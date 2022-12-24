Heading 3

Rubina Dilaik's
best fashion moments

Arushi Srivastava

DEC 24, 2022

FASHION

Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Bigg Boss 14 winner looks stunning in the bodycon floral dress with sunglasses

Floral diva 

Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Add glitter to your look with a mirror and pearl work top and flowy pants

Peppy pink

Video source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Get that oomph factor with the shimmery silver saree and studded jewellery

Glamorous saree

Video source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Flaunt your boho chic look with a crochet crop top and pants

Boho vibe

Video source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Be the showstopper in the party with bright pink and plunging neckline dress

Sizzling gown

Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Flaunt your boss lady walk in black halter neck top and brown leather outfit

Boss look 

Video source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Go for the minimalist yet stylish look with navy blue jumpsuit and statement necklace

Snazzy in jumpsuit

Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Wear a tribal print and monochrome wrap dress for the beach party like Rubina

Beachy feels

Video source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Get compliments from your date in this strappy satin bodycon dress

Date alert 

