Rubina Dilaik's
best fashion moments
Arushi Srivastava
DEC 24, 2022
FASHION
Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Bigg Boss 14 winner looks stunning in the bodycon floral dress with sunglasses
Floral diva
Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Add glitter to your look with a mirror and pearl work top and flowy pants
Peppy pink
Video source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Get that oomph factor with the shimmery silver saree and studded jewellery
Glamorous saree
Video source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Flaunt your boho chic look with a crochet crop top and pants
Boho vibe
Video source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Be the showstopper in the party with bright pink and plunging neckline dress
Sizzling gown
Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Flaunt your boss lady walk in black halter neck top and brown leather outfit
Boss look
Video source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Go for the minimalist yet stylish look with navy blue jumpsuit and statement necklace
Snazzy in jumpsuit
Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Wear a tribal print and monochrome wrap dress for the beach party like Rubina
Beachy feels
Video source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Get compliments from your date in this strappy satin bodycon dress
Date alert
