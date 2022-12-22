Heading 3

Rubina Dilaik's
 Collection of sarees

Pramila Mandal

DEC 22, 2022

FASHION

Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Rubina looks vibrant draped in this green-printed saree! Do not miss out on the super stylish yellow blouse that uplifts her look

Gorgeous 

Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Ever seen someone styling a saree with so much grace? Rubina just defines her fashion sense effortlessly, and we love it

Hot Mess!

Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

The sun is shining bright on an angel who never fails to amaze us with her sheer beauty and stunning sarees

Golden Hour look

Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Simply ruling our hearts with her wardrobe collection! Check out Rubina's gorgeous printed saree as she poses elegantly 

Queen

Video source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

How much bling is ever enough? Clad in this sequined six-yard, Rubina oozes charm, and her beauty bowls us

Bling Babe

Video source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Blooming 

Making hearts melt with her look is Rubina’s mantra for life, and we love how she slays in this red saree

Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

The polka dot printed blue saree, white blouse, and Rubina’s heart-swooning look are enough to make angels fall!

Retro look

Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Carrying all the glam like a Fashion Icon, Rubina looks drop-dead gorgeous in this blue and black saree

Ready to rock

Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Pretty Nari in a saree! To see Rubina in a black and white striped saree flaunting her million-dollar smile is a sight to behold!

Poise and charm

Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Defining her endless love for six yards, Rubina looks nothing less than a queen as she poses in this pretty pink saree

Sartorial delight

