Rubina Dilaik's
love for white outfits

Pramila  Mandal 

Nov 10, 2022

FASHION

Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Vibing

Rubina is indeed an epitome of beauty in this white dress and shines bright as she strikes a pose

Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Born to shine

Personifying royalty, elegance, Rubina looks breathtakingly gorgeous in this classy ethnic ensemble

Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Fun and Fab

Pulling off her ethnic look like a pro, Rubina looks beautiful in a floral-printed white traditional outfit

Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Queen

Florals and Rubina definitely have a rooted connection! The actress looks nothing less than regal in this floral-printed six-yard 

Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Boho Fusion 

Teasing her dearest hubby Abhinav Shukla, Rubina hops on the latest fashion bandwagon!

Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Fusion vibe

Keeping her sartorial choice edgy yet comfortable, Rubina shines bright like a star in this pristine white outfit

Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Slaying

Rubina looks stunning as she flaunts her toned body in this white monokini

Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Pretty lady

Take a look at this diva making heart skip a beat with such breathtaking looks!

Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Poise and charm

Rubina put her best fashion foot forward and she looks gorgeous in an ethnic suit 

Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Boss woman

A bossy look with a classy touch! Yet again, Rubina Dilaik makes a strong case as she stuns in a white blazer 

