Rubina Dilaik's natural pics
JAN 25, 2023
Source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Rubina Diliak’s face is glowing in natural daylight
Reading glasses on
Source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
The actress looks gorgeous in a loose white sweater and lavender joggers without any makeup
Enjoying the winters
Source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Rubina Dilaik looks naturally beautiful as she wore the traditional pahadi clothing in her hometown
Family moments
Source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
The actress is flaunting her sharp features as she gets clicked with a side pose and her hair is tied in a bun
Relaxing and pondering
Source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
The Bigg Boss 14 fame looks simply marvellous and flawless as she sat by the window beside her cat
Playing with a cat
Source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
he Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 fame Rubina Dilaik's face is beaming with joy in this picture
Chilling with friends
Video Source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
The actress looks divine in her natural look as she sat on a rock in a forest and did yoga
Meditating in the forest
Video Source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Rubina Dilaik is seen trekking with her husband Abhinav Shukla as she sports a casual look without makeup
Enjoying outdoor cooking
Image source- Rubina Dilaik instagram
The actress is glowing in the golden hour as she took a walk in her village wearing crop top and pants with sunglasses
Walk in her village
