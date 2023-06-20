Heading 3

JUNE 20, 2023

Rubina Dilaik’s quirky style 

The Chhoti Bahu debutante looks amazing in this fuschia pink tank top and flared pants. The baby pink shirt is an interesting twist to the otherwise bright outfit 

Pop of Pink 

Image: Rubina Dilaik’s Instagram account 

The Saas Bina Sasural actress knows how to look professional yet cater to her playful vibe. She looks amazing in this multi-colored pantsuit 

Image: Rubina Dilaik’s Instagram account 

Boss babe 

The Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev fame looks like a goofball of warmth and energy in this pastel yellow dress 

Yellow glow 

Image: Rubina Dilaik’s Instagram account

The Jeannie Aur Juju protagonist knows how to style her bralettes the best! This printed bralette is no different 

Bold abstracts 

Image: Rubina Dilaik’s Instagram account 

Ribbed rush

Image: Rubina Dilaik’s Instagram account 

The Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki star is looking simple yet well-put-together in this long ribbed dress 

Image: Rubina Dilaik’s Instagram account 

Dazzling dress 

The Bigg Boss winner is hitting fashion hard in this bold, abstract printed dress. Open hair and pink lips wrap up this look 

The Dilaik has re-defined ethnic fashion by adorning this strapless top and long pastel skirt 

 Sizzling skirt 

Image: Rubina Dilaik’s Instagram account 

The Khatron Ke Khiladi participant is a sight to sore eyes in this gorgeous pastel lehenga. The floral detailing on the dupatta is beautiful 

Lucious lehenga 

Image: Rubina Dilaik’s Instagram account 

Denim daze 

Image: Rubina Dilaik’s Instagram account 

One simply cannot go wrong in an all-denim ensemble. The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa runner-up has put the heat to shame in this quirky outfit 

Image: Rubina Dilaik’s Instagram account 

The Ardh artist looking regal in this floral indo-western look. Minimal accessories and a messy bun accentuate her look 

Indo-western charm

