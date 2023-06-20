Heading 3
Rubina Dilaik’s quirky style
The Chhoti Bahu debutante looks amazing in this fuschia pink tank top and flared pants. The baby pink shirt is an interesting twist to the otherwise bright outfit
Pop of Pink
Image: Rubina Dilaik’s Instagram account
The Saas Bina Sasural actress knows how to look professional yet cater to her playful vibe. She looks amazing in this multi-colored pantsuit
Image: Rubina Dilaik’s Instagram account
Boss babe
The Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev fame looks like a goofball of warmth and energy in this pastel yellow dress
Yellow glow
Image: Rubina Dilaik’s Instagram account
The Jeannie Aur Juju protagonist knows how to style her bralettes the best! This printed bralette is no different
Bold abstracts
Image: Rubina Dilaik’s Instagram account
Ribbed rush
Image: Rubina Dilaik’s Instagram account
The Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki star is looking simple yet well-put-together in this long ribbed dress
Image: Rubina Dilaik’s Instagram account
Dazzling dress
The Bigg Boss winner is hitting fashion hard in this bold, abstract printed dress. Open hair and pink lips wrap up this look
The Dilaik has re-defined ethnic fashion by adorning this strapless top and long pastel skirt
Sizzling skirt
Image: Rubina Dilaik’s Instagram account
The Khatron Ke Khiladi participant is a sight to sore eyes in this gorgeous pastel lehenga. The floral detailing on the dupatta is beautiful
Lucious lehenga
Image: Rubina Dilaik’s Instagram account
Denim daze
Image: Rubina Dilaik’s Instagram account
One simply cannot go wrong in an all-denim ensemble. The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa runner-up has put the heat to shame in this quirky outfit
Image: Rubina Dilaik’s Instagram account
The Ardh artist looking regal in this floral indo-western look. Minimal accessories and a messy bun accentuate her look
Indo-western charm
