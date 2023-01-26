Heading 3

Rubina Dilaik’s
stylish athleisure

                  pinkvilla 

Arushi
Srivastava

FASHION

JAN 26, 2023

Video Source - Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Rubina Dilaik looks gorgeous as she swayed her waist while dancing in black crop top and tights with net skirt

Crop top and net skirt

Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram

The actress looked fabulous in blue crop top with frill details on the sleeves and blue tights

Blue frill design

Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram

The Bigg Boss 14 winner looks fabulous in a lavender crop top and tights, paired with a purple puffy jacket

Gorgeous in lavender

Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Rubina Dilaik looks stunning in a full sleeves top and tights with tie and dye design on it

Tie and dye effect

Image Source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram

The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 fame looks fashionable in a yellow zipper sports bra and yellow shorts as she does aerial workout

Delightful in yellow

Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram

The actress looks fabulous in a blue off shoulder crop top and tights with a striped loose shirt

Offshoulder athleisure look

Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Rubina Dilaik looks charming as she grooves at the poolside sporting a pink crop top and tights

Pretty in pink

Image Source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram

The actress loves to do couple yoga with her husband Abhinav Shukla and has sported a black tank top with tights for workout

Tank top and tights

Image Source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram

The actress is ready for sports in a pink crop top and crop jacket with matching joggers

Flaunting her physique

