Rubina Dilaik's stylish winter outfits
Pramila Mandal
NOV 21, 2022
FASHION
Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Warm, cozy, and all things style sums up the look of Rubina Dilaik! Don’t miss out on that heart-melting smile
Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Rubina is acing her winter fashion as she opted for a beige bodycon long dress and layered it with a brown printed coat
Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
The actress has a strong fashion game, and here she looks absolutely comfy in a brown and white turtle neck top and brown baggy pants
Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Making it more stylish and fabulous, the diva opted for a long black jacket on a white turtle neck top and blue pants
Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Knitted jackets and turtle neck tops are a must-have during winter, and Rubina is enjoying her day out as she is decked up in her favorite outfit
Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Posing against a breathtaking backdrop, Rubina looks beautiful as she opted for a white sweatshirt and printed blue pants
Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Clad in a puffy jacket, beanie cap, pink gloves and fabulous outfit, Rubina sets some high fashion bars for this winter season
Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Keeping her sartorial choice edgy yet comfortable, Rubina nails her winter looks in a grey knitted turtle neck top, leather jacket, and pants
Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Pulling off another winter look like a pro, Rubina proves that she’s a fashion icon as she opts for this olive green co-ord set and pink furry jacket
Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
When it comes to power dressing, Rubina hasn’t missed a beat serving striking winter looks, and we are taking cues to amp up our fashion game!
