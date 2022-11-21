Heading 3

Rubina Dilaik's stylish winter outfits

Pramila Mandal

NOV 21, 2022

FASHION

Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Warm, cozy, and all things style sums up the look of Rubina Dilaik! Don’t miss out on that heart-melting smile 

Fun and Fab

Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Rubina is acing her winter fashion as she opted for a beige bodycon long dress and layered it with a brown printed coat

Slaying

Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

The actress has a strong fashion game, and here she looks absolutely comfy in a brown and white turtle neck top and brown baggy pants

Pullovers

Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Making it more stylish and fabulous, the diva opted for a long black jacket on a white turtle neck top and blue pants

Overcoats 

Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Knitted jackets and turtle neck tops are a must-have during winter, and Rubina is enjoying her day out as she is decked up in her favorite outfit 

Knit love

Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Posing against a breathtaking backdrop, Rubina looks beautiful as she opted for a white sweatshirt and printed blue pants

Style on point

Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Clad in a puffy jacket, beanie cap, pink gloves and fabulous outfit, Rubina sets some high fashion bars for this winter season 

Glowing in snow 

Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Keeping her sartorial choice edgy yet comfortable, Rubina nails her winter looks in a grey knitted turtle neck top, leather jacket, and pants

Stunner

Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Pulling off another winter look like a pro, Rubina proves that she’s a fashion icon as she opts for this olive green co-ord set and pink furry jacket

Fashion Icon

Image source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

When it comes to power dressing, Rubina hasn’t missed a beat serving striking winter looks, and we are taking cues to amp up our fashion game!

Classy and Sassy

