Rubina-Nia: Celebs In Plunging Necklines

                  pinkvilla 

Arpita Sarkar 

Fashion

mar 05, 2023

Image: Nia Sharma Instagram 

Nia Sharma raises the temperature in white satin silk dress featuring plunging neckline

Nia Sharma

Image: Aamna Sharif Instagram 

Aaman Sharif looks chic in pink lace bralette top having plunging neckline, white skirt and a jacket

Aamna Sharif

Image: Jannat Zubair Instagram

Jannat Zubair looks hot and cute in this pink deep neck top and jeans skirt

Jannat Zubair

Image: Jasmin Bhasin Instagram 

Jasmin Bhasin is looking like a vision in blue as she dons white & blue lehenga featuring plunging neckline

Jasmin Bhasin

Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram 

Tejasswi Prakash strutted in style wearing this silver glittery jumpsuit featuring a plunging neckline

Tejasswi Prakash

Image: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Rubina Dilaik made heads turn with this green dress

Rubina Dilaik

Image: Jennifer Winget Instagram

Jennifer Winget looks super hot in this red dress and black blazer 

Jennifer Winget

Image: Surbhi Jyoti Instagram 

Surbhi Jyoti looks stylish in yellow plunging neckline top and white pants

Surbhi Jyoti

Image: Drashti Dhami Instagram 

Drashti Dhami looks concert-ready in this little black dress featuring plunging neckline 

Drashti Dhami 

