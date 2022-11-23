Rubina to Hina:
Divas in tie-dye outfits
Pramila Mandal
NOV 23, 2022
FASHION
Image source: Hina Khan Instagram
Hina shows how to keep the airport look chic yet stylish as she flaunts her blue and white dyed co-ord set and looks fabulous while posing in it
Image source: Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
We are impressed with this diva’s lovely outfit choice! Acing her tie-dyed kaftan here, Divyanka looks drop-dead gorgeous
Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram
The diva knows her style game and never fails to impress! Nikki looks breathtakingly stunning as she strikes a pose in this tie-dyed outfit
Image source: Karishma Tanna Instagram
We are in love with tie-dyed co-ord sets after looking at Karishma slaying in this outfit like a fashion icon!
Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Making jaws drop with her fantastic look, Surbhi exudes sass as she strikes a pose in orange and white co-ord
Video source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Glowing like a ray of sunshine, and we are taking notes! Rubina simply stuns in this yellow tie-dyed dress
Image source: Krystle Dsouza Instagram
You’ll agree when we say Krystle’s black and grey tie-dye co-ord are to die for! We are totally swooning over her look just like you
Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram
This look is totally worth re-creating! Mouni styled her black and white tie-dyed top with black pants and looks incredible here
Image source: Shweta Tiwari Instagram
Shweta also hopped on the tie-dye bandwagon and looks beautiful as she flaunts her million-dollar smile here
Image source: Shivangi Joshi Instagram
Shivangi’s fiery look is packed with oomph and her beauty in this ravishing white and brown co-ord set is totally unmissable!
