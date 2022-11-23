Heading 3

Rubina to Hina:
Divas in tie-dye outfits

Pramila Mandal

NOV 23, 2022

FASHION

Image source: Hina Khan Instagram

Hina shows how to keep the airport look chic yet stylish as she flaunts her blue and white dyed co-ord set and looks fabulous while posing in it

Hina Khan

Image source: Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

We are impressed with this diva’s lovely outfit choice! Acing her tie-dyed kaftan here, Divyanka looks drop-dead gorgeous

Divyanka Tripathi

Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

The diva knows her style game and never fails to impress! Nikki looks breathtakingly stunning as she strikes a pose in this tie-dyed outfit

Nikki Tamboli

Image source: Karishma Tanna Instagram

We are in love with tie-dyed co-ord sets after looking at Karishma slaying in this outfit like a fashion icon!

Karishma Tanna

Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Making jaws drop with her fantastic look, Surbhi exudes sass as she strikes a pose in orange and white co-ord 

Surbhi Chandna

Video source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Glowing like a ray of sunshine, and we are taking notes! Rubina simply stuns in this yellow tie-dyed dress 

Rubina Dilaik

Image source: Krystle Dsouza Instagram

You’ll agree when we say Krystle’s black and grey tie-dye co-ord are to die for! We are totally swooning over her look just like you

Krystle Dsouza

Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram

This look is totally worth re-creating! Mouni styled her black and white tie-dyed top with black pants and looks incredible here 

Mouni Roy

Image source: Shweta Tiwari Instagram

Shweta also hopped on the tie-dye bandwagon and looks beautiful as she flaunts her million-dollar smile here

Shweta Tiwari

Image source: Shivangi Joshi Instagram

Shivangi’s fiery look is packed with oomph and her beauty in this ravishing white and brown co-ord set is totally unmissable!

Shivangi Joshi

