Rubina to Jannat:
Actresses wearing hats
JAN 24, 2023
Image source- SmilePlease
The actress looks fashionable in a sequin top and white pants paired with a white hat
Rubina Dilaik
Image source- Hossin Basha
The actress has created a fusion look as she paired traditional neckpiece and nose ring with a lacy hat
Shivangi Joshi
Image source- Drashti Dhami instagram
Drashti Dhami has opted for a white top and brown hat with sunglasses for the beachy look
Drashti Dhami
Image source- Hina Khan instagram
The actress looks gorgeous in a blue sweater and denims paired with a cute yellow hat
Hina Khan
Image source- Rashami Desai instagram
The actress looks sizzling in a printed multicolor sarong style dress with a sun hat
Rashami Desai
Image source- Mouni Roy instagram
The actress seems to be having a gala time with husband at beach as she wore a loose t-shirt and a cool hat
Mouni Roy
Image source- Jannat Zubair instagram
The actress is acing her beach look with a gorgeous maroon short dress paired with a bow style hat
Jannat Zubair
Image source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram
Ankita Lokhande looks dazzling at her pool party where she donned a checkered swimsuit with a white hat
Image source- Disha Parmar instagram
The actress is flaunting her bare back in a deep cut dress and a straw hat with her name on it
Disha Parmar
