Rubina to Jannat:
Actresses wearing hats

JAN 24, 2023

Image source- SmilePlease

The actress looks fashionable in a sequin top and white pants paired with a white hat

Rubina Dilaik

Image source- Hossin Basha

The actress has created a fusion look as she paired traditional neckpiece and nose ring with a lacy hat

Shivangi Joshi

Image source- Drashti Dhami instagram

Drashti Dhami has opted for a white top and brown hat with sunglasses for the beachy look

Drashti Dhami

Image source- Hina Khan instagram

The actress looks gorgeous in a blue sweater and denims paired with a cute yellow hat

Hina Khan

Image source- Rashami Desai instagram

The actress looks sizzling in a printed multicolor sarong style dress with a sun hat

Rashami Desai

Image source- Mouni Roy instagram

The actress seems to be having a gala time with husband at beach as she wore a loose t-shirt and a cool hat

Mouni Roy

Image source- Jannat Zubair instagram

The actress is acing her beach look with a gorgeous maroon short dress paired with a bow style hat

Jannat Zubair

Image source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram

Ankita Lokhande looks dazzling at her pool party where she donned a checkered swimsuit with a white hat

Image source- Disha Parmar instagram

The actress is flaunting her bare back in a deep cut dress and a straw hat with her name on it

Disha Parmar

