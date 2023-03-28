Heading 3

Rubina to Nia: Actresses who love boots

Arushi Srivastava

MAR 28, 2023

FASHION

Rubina Dilaik upped the hotness quotient in a chic outfit. She matched her cream colored boots with her attire

Rubina Dilaik 

Source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Nia Sharma dazzled in a stone work co-ord set and matching mesh design boots

Nia Sharma

Source: Nia Sharma Instagram

Jannat Zubair rocked the cute girl next door look with white heeled boots

Jannat Zubair 

Source: Jannat Zubair Instagram

Priyanka Choudhary looked sassy in blue pantsuit paired with black overcoat and black high boots

Priyanka Choudhary

Source: Priyanka Choudhary Instagram

Reem Shaikh steamed up the cyberspace in a white top and denim jeans, paired with brown lace boots

Reem Shaikh 

Source: Reem Shaikh Instagram

Jennifer Winget aced her winter look with a white sweater and furry boots

Jennifer Winget

Source: Jennifer Winget Instagram

She amped up her look with a formal style jumpsuit and heeled boots

Shivangi Joshi

Source: Shivangi Joshi Instagram

Shweta Tiwari stunned in a floral cutout dress with long black boots

Shweta Tiwari 

Source: Shweta Tiwari Instagram

Karishma Tanna donned a comfy look with ankle length boots paired with loose t-shirt and denims

Karishma Tanna

Source: Karishma Tanna Instagram 

