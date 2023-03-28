Rubina to Nia: Actresses who love boots
pinkvilla
Arushi Srivastava
MAR 28, 2023
FASHION
Rubina Dilaik upped the hotness quotient in a chic outfit. She matched her cream colored boots with her attire
Rubina Dilaik
Source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Nia Sharma dazzled in a stone work co-ord set and matching mesh design boots
Nia Sharma
Source: Nia Sharma Instagram
Jannat Zubair rocked the cute girl next door look with white heeled boots
Jannat Zubair
Source: Jannat Zubair Instagram
Priyanka Choudhary looked sassy in blue pantsuit paired with black overcoat and black high boots
Priyanka Choudhary
Source: Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
Reem Shaikh steamed up the cyberspace in a white top and denim jeans, paired with brown lace boots
Reem Shaikh
Source: Reem Shaikh Instagram
Jennifer Winget aced her winter look with a white sweater and furry boots
Jennifer Winget
Source: Jennifer Winget Instagram
She amped up her look with a formal style jumpsuit and heeled boots
Shivangi Joshi
Source: Shivangi Joshi Instagram
Shweta Tiwari stunned in a floral cutout dress with long black boots
Shweta Tiwari
Source: Shweta Tiwari Instagram
Karishma Tanna donned a comfy look with ankle length boots paired with loose t-shirt and denims
Karishma Tanna
Source: Karishma Tanna Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.