Rubina to Nikki: Statement necklaces
FEB 26, 2023
Source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Rubina Dilaik paired her traditional golden statement necklace with her red embellished suit
Rubina Dilaik
Source- Jannat Zubair Instagram
Jannat Zubair is creating fashion trends with her black spike design necklace
Jannat Zubair
Source- Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni Roy
Make a statement with the stylish choker style and stone work necklace
Source- Nia Sharma Instagram
Give a modern twist to your off shoulder outfit with the elongated pearl necklace
Nia Sharma
Source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
Accentuate your neck with the elegant choker necklace along with a saree
Divyanka Tripathi
Source- Shivangi Joshi Instagram
Shivangi Joshi has donned an iconic look with her kundan necklace and earrings
Shivangi Joshi
Source- Reem Shaikh Instagram
Reem Shaikh is acing the desi diva look with her peachy choker style necklace
Reem Shaikh
Source- Jennifer Winget Instagram
We are just mesmerized by the stellar look of the actress in stylish necklace
Jennifer Winget
Source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram
Get the royal look with the long statement necklace worn by Ankita Lokhande
Ankita Lokhande
