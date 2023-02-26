Heading 3

Rubina to Nikki: Statement necklaces

FEB 26, 2023

Source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Rubina Dilaik paired her traditional golden statement necklace with her red embellished suit

Rubina Dilaik 

Source- Jannat Zubair Instagram

Jannat Zubair is creating fashion trends with her black spike design necklace

Jannat Zubair

Source- Mouni Roy Instagram


Mouni Roy

Make a statement with the stylish choker style and stone work necklace

Source- Nia Sharma Instagram

Give a modern twist to your off shoulder outfit with the elongated pearl necklace

Nia Sharma

Source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

Accentuate your neck with the elegant choker necklace along with a saree

Divyanka Tripathi

Source- Shivangi Joshi Instagram

Shivangi Joshi has donned an iconic look with her kundan necklace and earrings

Shivangi Joshi

Source- Reem Shaikh Instagram

Reem Shaikh is acing the desi diva look with her peachy choker style necklace

Reem Shaikh

Source- Jennifer Winget Instagram

We are just mesmerized by the stellar look of the actress in stylish necklace

Jennifer Winget 

Source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram

Get the royal look with the long statement necklace worn by Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande 

