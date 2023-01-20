Heading 3

Sabrina Carpenter’s Style Diary

                  pinkvilla 

Arpita Sarkar

JAN 20, 2023

FASHION

Image: Getty Images

Ruffle Skirt

Sabrina Carpenter radiates red love sporting this beautiful striped top and printed ruffle skirt

Image: Getty Images

Hip Cut-Out

Sabrina Carpenter perfectly balanced her sweet and sultry side sporting this extreme hip cut out floral gown

Zayn Malik’s Style Moments

Selena Gomez’s Black Dresses

Image: Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter looks dreamy and beautiful in this blue colour sheer blouse and white leather shorts

Blue Love

Image: Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter looks gorgeous in this silver rose printed gown

Rose Printed Gown

Image: Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter looks awards ready in this Oscar de la Renta gown along with diamond jewelry

Awards Ready

Image: Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter looks pretty and stylish sporting this pink velvet dress

Pink Velvet

Image: Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter looks amazing in this matching jacket and shorts set with intricate beading

Bead Detailing

Image: Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter looks cute and picture-perfect in this lavender heart-and-star print dress

Lovely In Lavender

Image: Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter wowed in this gold metallic mini dress

Golden Dress

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here