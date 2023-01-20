Sabrina Carpenter’s Style Diary
Arpita Sarkar
JAN 20, 2023
Image: Getty Images
Ruffle Skirt
Sabrina Carpenter radiates red love sporting this beautiful striped top and printed ruffle skirt
Image: Getty Images
Hip Cut-Out
Sabrina Carpenter perfectly balanced her sweet and sultry side sporting this extreme hip cut out floral gown
Image: Getty Images
Sabrina Carpenter looks dreamy and beautiful in this blue colour sheer blouse and white leather shorts
Blue Love
Image: Getty Images
Sabrina Carpenter looks gorgeous in this silver rose printed gown
Rose Printed Gown
Image: Getty Images
Sabrina Carpenter looks awards ready in this Oscar de la Renta gown along with diamond jewelry
Awards Ready
Image: Getty Images
Sabrina Carpenter looks pretty and stylish sporting this pink velvet dress
Pink Velvet
Image: Getty Images
Sabrina Carpenter looks amazing in this matching jacket and shorts set with intricate beading
Bead Detailing
Image: Getty Images
Sabrina Carpenter looks cute and picture-perfect in this lavender heart-and-star print dress
Lovely In Lavender
Image: Getty Images
Sabrina Carpenter wowed in this gold metallic mini dress
Golden Dress
