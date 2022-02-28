Fashion

P R Gayathri

Feb 28, 2022

SAG awards 2022: Who wore what

Selena Gomez

The 28th SAG awards celebrities in the fashionable best and Selena Gomez was indeed one of the best dressed in her black velvet custom made gown by Oscar de la Renta

Image: Getty Images

The House of Gucci actress who was also nominated for an award looked ethereal in a custom Armani Prive strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline. Her column gown featured a figure-flattering mermaid silhouette

Image: Getty Images

Lady Gaga

Squid Game's Jung Ho Yeon looked drop-dead gorgeous in a Louis Vuitton black gown with silver embellishments scattered all over

Jung Ho Yeon

Image: Getty Images

Also on the red carpet was Tick Tick Boom star Vanessa Hudgens who picked out a pastel satin dress by Versace. Her red carpet gown featured a cowl neckline and a ruched pattern at her hips along with a thigh-high slit

Vanessa Hudgens

Image: Getty Images

Bringing some sunshine to the red carpet, Kerry Washington looked ravishing in a custom-designed piece by Grecian fashion house Celia Kritharioti

Kerry Washington

Image: Getty Images

Playing it safe on the red carpet, the Big Little Lies actress opted for a black YSL gown with a white tie attachment at her neck for the SAG Awards

Nicole Kidman

Image: Getty Images

Putting forth one of the most glamorous looks, The Power of Dog actress picked out a red off-shoulder dress from Erdem for the red carpet. Her outfit cinched her waist and featured sequins scattered all over

Kristen Dunst

Image: Getty Images

The Morning Show star picked out an unusual neckline dress from Schiaparelli for the red carpet. Her black dress featured a pastel blue bow at her waist that opened into a floor-sweeping short train

Reese Witherspoon

Image: Getty Images

Suiting up for the red carpet, The Amazing Spider-Man star looked handsome in a pinstripe YSL pantsuit with a black shirt and tie beneath

Andrew Garfield

Image: Getty Images

We weren't entirely surprised when Jared Leto walked the red carpet in a Gucci suit. His ice-blue three-piece suit was styled with a white shirt and velvet bow tie

Jared Leto

Image: Getty Images

The Squid Game star who even took home an award at the SAG Awards, looked dapper in a navy blue suit on the red carpet

Lee Jung Jae

Image: Getty Images

The House of Gucci actress was clad in a custom satin Gucci outfit in a salmon pink shade featuring a halter-neckline and was ruched at her waist and free-flowing from her waist down

Salma Hayek

Image: Getty Images

The young star picked out a bedazzled MiuMiu column dress that featured a sweetheart neckline and an ab cut-out design

Hailee Steinfeld

Image: Getty Images

