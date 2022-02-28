Fashion
P R Gayathri
Feb 28, 2022
SAG awards 2022: Who wore what
Selena Gomez
The 28th SAG awards celebrities in the fashionable best and Selena Gomez was indeed one of the best dressed in her black velvet custom made gown by Oscar de la Renta
Image: Getty Images
The House of Gucci actress who was also nominated for an award looked ethereal in a custom Armani Prive strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline. Her column gown featured a figure-flattering mermaid silhouette
Image: Getty Images
Lady Gaga
Squid Game's Jung Ho Yeon looked drop-dead gorgeous in a Louis Vuitton black gown with silver embellishments scattered all over
Jung Ho Yeon
Image: Getty Images
Also on the red carpet was Tick Tick Boom star Vanessa Hudgens who picked out a pastel satin dress by Versace. Her red carpet gown featured a cowl neckline and a ruched pattern at her hips along with a thigh-high slit
Vanessa Hudgens
Image: Getty Images
Bringing some sunshine to the red carpet, Kerry Washington looked ravishing in a custom-designed piece by Grecian fashion house Celia Kritharioti
Kerry Washington
Image: Getty Images
Playing it safe on the red carpet, the Big Little Lies actress opted for a black YSL gown with a white tie attachment at her neck for the SAG Awards
Nicole Kidman
Image: Getty Images
Putting forth one of the most glamorous looks, The Power of Dog actress picked out a red off-shoulder dress from Erdem for the red carpet. Her outfit cinched her waist and featured sequins scattered all over
Kristen Dunst
Image: Getty Images
The Morning Show star picked out an unusual neckline dress from Schiaparelli for the red carpet. Her black dress featured a pastel blue bow at her waist that opened into a floor-sweeping short train
Reese Witherspoon
Image: Getty Images
Suiting up for the red carpet, The Amazing Spider-Man star looked handsome in a pinstripe YSL pantsuit with a black shirt and tie beneath
Andrew Garfield
Image: Getty Images
We weren't entirely surprised when Jared Leto walked the red carpet in a Gucci suit. His ice-blue three-piece suit was styled with a white shirt and velvet bow tie
Jared Leto
Image: Getty Images
The Squid Game star who even took home an award at the SAG Awards, looked dapper in a navy blue suit on the red carpet
Lee Jung Jae
Image: Getty Images
The House of Gucci actress was clad in a custom satin Gucci outfit in a salmon pink shade featuring a halter-neckline and was ruched at her waist and free-flowing from her waist down
Salma Hayek
Image: Getty Images
The young star picked out a bedazzled MiuMiu column dress that featured a sweetheart neckline and an ab cut-out design
Hailee Steinfeld
Image: Getty Images
