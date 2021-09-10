sept 10, 2021
Sai Pallavi’s elegant ethnic looks
Sai Pallavi is loved for her natural looks and her confidence in flaunting them without any hesitation. She often sports no makeup looks and ethnic outfits that suit her well
The Rowdy Baby star looked stunning in this red saree for an award show. Her long hair and flushed cheeks made our hearts race!
She teamed her plain violet saree with a floral print blouse giving a new definition to minimalist fashion
Her gorgeous Onam-ready look in Kerala Kasavu saree floored us! Traditional gold jewellery and her hair styled in a bun decorated with fresh jasmine elevated the look sky-high
Proving that a genuine smile and confidence can make you look 10 times more beautiful, Sai Pallavi looked amazing in this maroon blouse and matching shirt
Her cheerful look in powder blue saree by Mrunalini Rao was teamed with statement earrings and the diva looked ravishing in it
Sai Pallavi picked a yellow ethnic suit and ditched the dupatta to look comfy and beautiful while letting her Mehendi dry
For her grandfather’s 85th birthday celebration, Sai Pallavi twinned with her sister in an elegant navy blue silk saree
Her traditional look here in glam makeup and accessories paired along with her green saree is definitely for the win!
Ain’t nobody like her who enjoys the classic Indian drapes in its truest form
