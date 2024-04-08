Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Aditi Singh

Fashion

april 08, 2024

Sai Pallavi’s Beautiful Traditional Looks

Image source- instagram@saipallavi.senthamarai

Sai Pallavi exuded simplicity at its finest in this arctic blue salwar suit

#1

Image source- instagram@saipallavi.senthamarai

Pallavi looked gorgeous as she posed in this light-colored floral kurta set 

#2

Image source- instagram@saipallavi.senthamarai

The Gargi actress stunned in a vibrant red saree, paired with a matching blouse and sleek straight hairstyle

#3

Image source- instagram@saipallavi.senthamarai

The graceful actress looked stunning in this pastel silk saree, paired with a light pink sleeveless blouse and gajra hairstyle 

#4

Image source- instagram@saipallavi.senthamarai

Sai’s vibrant yellow salwar suit is a perfect pick for a haldi function

#5

Image source- instagram@saipallavi.senthamarai

#6

The Love Story actress looks mesmerizing in this icy blue, heavily worked and embroidered saree

Image source- instagram@saipallavi.senthamarai

A classic beauty!Pallavi shines in a South Indian traditional saree; she accessorized her look with Indian jewelry and donned a gajra bun hairstyle 

#7

Image source- instagram@saipallavi.senthamarai

Sai stuns in a mauve saree paired with a simple blouse adorned with vibrant floral prints

#8

Image source- instagram@saipallavi.senthamarai

A red ravishing saree always hits the bullseye! She yet again looks gorgeous in this traditional look

#9

Image source- instagram@saipallavi.senthamarai

Pallavi shimmers grace and elegance in this pastel suit; she accessorized her look with a beautiful traditional style choker

#10

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here