Shruti Mehta 

Fashion

JUNE 08, 2023

Sai Pallavi’s heartwarming looks 

Image: Sai Pallavi’s Instagram account 

Sai Pallavi has won several hearts with her simple style. She inspires people to stay connected with their roots 

Relaxed fit 


The diva is versatile and can rock several colors and prints but this pastel paisley look continues to flatter the hearts 

Pastel paisleys 

Image: Sai Pallavi’s Instagram account 

Image: Sai Pallavi’s Instagram account 

The movie Fidaa marked her debut in the Telugu industry. Like the movie, Pallavi continues to charm the audience in sarees 

The saree swag 

Image: Sai Pallavi’s Instagram account 

Flower in the hair 

Sai Pallavi is oozing warmth and comfort with her feet dipped in water and delicate flower in her hair

Image: Sai Pallavi’s Instagram account 

The Maari actress is looking like absolute royalty in a red and gold saree with gold jewelry and open hair

The dazzling red 

Image: Sai Pallavi’s Instagram account 

The Love Story actress is glowing in a blush ensemble with minimal accessories 

Blushing bloom

Image: Sai Pallavi’s Instagram account 

The Forbes featured actress has hit the brief by styling a classic Banarasi saree in one of the most traditional ways 

Classic Banarasi glam

Image: Sai Pallavi’s Instagram account 

The Gargi actress continues to charm the audience with her distinctive roles and stupendous smile

The splendid smile 

Image: Sai Pallavi’s Instagram account 

The Middle Class Abbayi actress looks like a ball of energy in an all-yellow ensemble and intricate henna design on her palm and feet 

Glowing sunshine 

Image: Sai Pallavi’s Instagram account 

Sai Pallavi continues to take her style a notch higher by experimenting with different colors and fabrics of saree

Captivating blues 

