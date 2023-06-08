pinkvilla
Shruti Mehta
Fashion
JUNE 08, 2023
Sai Pallavi’s heartwarming looks
Image: Sai Pallavi’s Instagram account
Sai Pallavi has won several hearts with her simple style. She inspires people to stay connected with their roots
Relaxed fit
The diva is versatile and can rock several colors and prints but this pastel paisley look continues to flatter the hearts
Pastel paisleys
Image: Sai Pallavi’s Instagram account
Image: Sai Pallavi’s Instagram account
The movie Fidaa marked her debut in the Telugu industry. Like the movie, Pallavi continues to charm the audience in sarees
The saree swag
Image: Sai Pallavi’s Instagram account
Flower in the hair
Sai Pallavi is oozing warmth and comfort with her feet dipped in water and delicate flower in her hair
Image: Sai Pallavi’s Instagram account
The Maari actress is looking like absolute royalty in a red and gold saree with gold jewelry and open hair
The dazzling red
Image: Sai Pallavi’s Instagram account
The Love Story actress is glowing in a blush ensemble with minimal accessories
Blushing bloom
Image: Sai Pallavi’s Instagram account
The Forbes featured actress has hit the brief by styling a classic Banarasi saree in one of the most traditional ways
Classic Banarasi glam
Image: Sai Pallavi’s Instagram account
The Gargi actress continues to charm the audience with her distinctive roles and stupendous smile
The splendid smile
Image: Sai Pallavi’s Instagram account
The Middle Class Abbayi actress looks like a ball of energy in an all-yellow ensemble and intricate henna design on her palm and feet
Glowing sunshine
Image: Sai Pallavi’s Instagram account
Sai Pallavi continues to take her style a notch higher by experimenting with different colors and fabrics of saree
Captivating blues
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.