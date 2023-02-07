FEB 07, 2023
Sai Pallavi's love for six yards
Sai Pallavi has charmed her way into our hearts with her natural beauty and simplicity
A natural beauty
Doesn't she look like a perfect Bengali beauty In a white saree, a huge nose pin, and open long tresses
The Bengali avatar
The Gargi star makes for a pretty sight in this red saree with a Golden border embellishments. Her look is tied with light makeup and golden jewelry
For the love of red
The Shyam Singha Roy star opted to slay in a pink silk saree, paired with light makeup, and a gajra
Pretty in pink
Sai Pallavi is all smiles as she poses in a blue georgette saree with matching blue sleeveless blouse
Promotional diaries
The stunner looked pretty as a picture in a white saree with a golden border, traditional jewelry, and a bun with a gajra
Going the traditional way
Here is a picture of Sai Pallavi in a green chiffon saree posing amidst the snow
'Fidaa' yet?
The Premam actor is a perfect example of 'simplicity at its best' in this red number, paired with cute little jhumkas
Simplicity at its best
The diva will melt your heart with her dazzling smile as she stuns in a purple saree and a printed blouse
An infectious smile
Here is another picture of the Kali star looking captivating in a Bengali avatar
The captivating beauty
