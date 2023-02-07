Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

Fashion

FEB 07, 2023

Sai Pallavi's love for six yards

Sai Pallavi has charmed her way into our hearts with her natural beauty and simplicity

A natural beauty

Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram

Doesn't she look like a perfect Bengali beauty In a white saree, a huge nose pin, and open long tresses

The Bengali avatar

The Gargi star makes for a pretty sight in this red saree with a Golden border embellishments. Her look is tied with light makeup and golden jewelry

For the love of red

The Shyam Singha Roy star opted to slay in a pink silk saree, paired with light makeup, and a gajra

Pretty in pink

Sai Pallavi is all smiles as she poses in a blue georgette saree with matching blue sleeveless blouse

Promotional diaries

The stunner looked pretty as a picture in a white saree with a golden border, traditional jewelry, and a bun with a gajra

Going the traditional way

Here is a picture of Sai Pallavi in a green chiffon saree posing amidst the snow

'Fidaa' yet?

The Premam actor is a perfect example of 'simplicity at its best' in this red number, paired with cute little jhumkas

Simplicity at its best

The diva will melt your heart with her dazzling smile as she stuns in a purple saree and a printed blouse

An infectious smile

Here is another picture of the Kali star looking captivating in a Bengali avatar

The captivating beauty

