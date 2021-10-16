Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan: The Most Stylish Pair
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have undoubtedly been the most stylish couple in B-Town and have never disappointed us with their fashionable looks
Even during Kareena’s pregnancy, the couple was seen twinning in black together as Bebo wore a one-shoulder black dress and Saif wore a kurta
Giving us major casual look goals, Kareena donned a black tank top with bell bottoms while Saif wore a pink casual tee with denims
The Pataudis have definitely won the airport fashion game! Kareena looked bold and beautiful in a grey blazer layered over a white top, teamed with black pantsand boots, while Saif donned a puffer jacket over a checked shirt.
Kareena always prioritises her comfort and was seen in an oversized Gucci T-shirt, while Saif went for his signature puffer jacket over checked shirt look
For an intimate function, Kareena wore a sheer gown and added a contrasting touch with a mini turquoise clutch, and Saif teamed a navy Modi coat over a white shirt
No one does pregnancy fashion better than Kareena and Saif totally complements her. Bebo wore an elegant black gown, while he layered his T-shirt with a leather jacket
While Kareena looks like an absolute boss lady, Saif is giving us major nawab vibes in an all-white outfit
Saif and Kareena twinned in leather as they were seen acing the airport look yet again! While Bebo layered her jacket over a black top, Saif layered it over a white tee
The couple also loves to twin while on vacations and were seen wearing cardigans as they enjoyed family time with son Taimur Ali Khan by the lake
