august 20, 2021

Saif Ali Khan’s Nawabi looks in a kurta

Saif Ali Khan exuded major Nawabi vibes in a royal ensemble by Raghavendra Rathore that included a blue kurta, a matching Nehru jacket and white bottoms

Saif personified royalty in another desi creation that featured a white full-sleeve jacket, matching kurta and white pants

He kept things simple yet significant in a sky blue kurta and white pyjamas during his day out in the city

Making a strong case for a charming and aristocratic look, Saif was besuited in a golden sherwani that was teamed with glossy shoes

Next, he chose a full-sleeve black kurta with a chinese collar, matching churidaar pants and black boots to level up to his Nawabi genes!

Even for a comfy airport look, Saif swears by his kurtas! This white and grey striped number serves as proof!

The ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ actor was impeccably dressed in a light blue collared kurta with loose white pants

For the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2018, the ‘Nawab of Bollywood’ showed us how to rock classic Indian garb like a bandhgala and sherwani on the red carpet!

And then he charmed us in a mahogany-hued sleeveless jacket, blue full-sleeve kurta and white salwar pants!

Whatever be the occasion, Saif Ali Khan has always managed to stay true to his royal roots in dapper kurtas!

