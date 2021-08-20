august 20, 2021
Saif Ali Khan’s Nawabi looks in a kurta
Saif Ali Khan exuded major Nawabi vibes in a royal ensemble by Raghavendra Rathore that included a blue kurta, a matching Nehru jacket and white bottoms
Saif personified royalty in another desi creation that featured a white full-sleeve jacket, matching kurta and white pants
He kept things simple yet significant in a sky blue kurta and white pyjamas during his day out in the city
Making a strong case for a charming and aristocratic look, Saif was besuited in a golden sherwani that was teamed with glossy shoes
Next, he chose a full-sleeve black kurta with a chinese collar, matching churidaar pants and black boots to level up to his Nawabi genes!
Even for a comfy airport look, Saif swears by his kurtas! This white and grey striped number serves as proof!
The ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ actor was impeccably dressed in a light blue collared kurta with loose white pants
For the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2018, the ‘Nawab of Bollywood’ showed us how to rock classic Indian garb like a bandhgala and sherwani on the red carpet!
And then he charmed us in a mahogany-hued sleeveless jacket, blue full-sleeve kurta and white salwar pants!
Whatever be the occasion, Saif Ali Khan has always managed to stay true to his royal roots in dapper kurtas!
