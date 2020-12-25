ROYAL LOOKS

Saif Ali Khan’s 

December 25, 2020

Saif looks dapper in this printed shirt and crisp black pants from selected official

He incorporates his vintage style by pairing a sweatshirt and jeans with stylish Kolhapuri chappals

The Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor looks handsome in this cream suit and blue shirt from Canali

Saif proves he can look stylish even in a simple white t-shirt and blue jeans

He is the definition of elegance in this olive green suit

The handsome actor keeps it simple in a blue t-shirt from John Varvatos and some blue jeans

He looks every bit of the nawab in this maroon kurta by Shantanu and Nikhil

He is spotted again in his signature white kurta pyjamas

Saif shines in a Tom Ford suit

The actor looks like a prince in this black kurta pyjama

He is smartly dressed in a Tom Ford black suit

The Race actor carries the denim on denim trend like a pro in this outfit from Clarks

