ROYAL LOOKS
Saif Ali Khan’s December 25, 2020
Saif looks dapper in this printed shirt and crisp black pants from selected official
He incorporates his vintage style by pairing a sweatshirt and jeans with stylish Kolhapuri chappals
The Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor looks handsome in this cream suit and blue shirt from Canali
Saif proves he can look stylish even in a simple white t-shirt and blue jeans
He is the definition of elegance in this olive green suit
The handsome actor keeps it simple in a blue t-shirt from John Varvatos and some blue jeans
He looks every bit of the nawab in this maroon kurta by Shantanu and Nikhil
He is spotted again in his signature white kurta pyjamas
Saif shines in a Tom Ford suit
The actor looks like a prince in this black kurta pyjama
He is smartly dressed in a Tom Ford black suit
The Race actor carries the denim on denim trend like a pro in this outfit from Clarks
