Salman’s ex Sangeeta Bijlani’s lookbook
pinkvilla
Hardika Gupta
DEC 27, 2022
FASHION
Source: Pinkvilla
Sangeeta shares a very good bond with her ex-boyfriend Salman Khan and was seen in a blue sequin dress at his birthday bash last night
Salman’s birthday bash
Image source: Sangeeta Bijlani Instagram
Every woman ought to have a green sequin dress like the one flaunted by Sangeeta
Slaying in sequin dress
Image source: Sangeeta Bijlani Instagram
The plunging neckline in this golden gown opted by Sangeeta added a high drama to the look
Golden girl
Image source: Sangeeta Bijlani Instagram
The former actress raised the hotness quotient in this all black outfit
All black
Image source: Sangeeta Bijlani Instagram
We love her casual look where she can be seen donning a short printed jumpsuit
Casual look
Image source: Sangeeta Bijlani Instagram
She opted for a red anarkali suit for this photoshoot and looked beautiful
Ravishing in red
Image source: Sangeeta Bijlani Instagram
Sangeeta slayed in this blue A-line ankle length dress
Lady in blue
Image source: Sangeeta Bijlani Instagram
For one of the occasions, she wore a grey kurta along with palazzo and looked ravishing
Ethnic wear
Image source: Sangeeta Bijlani Instagram
For her day out, she chose to dress up in this printed blue and white outfit
Simply stylish
Image source: Sangeeta Bijlani Instagram
White is a good choice for summers and she proves it right?
Sun-kissed
