Salman’s ex Sangeeta Bijlani’s lookbook

Hardika Gupta

DEC 27, 2022

FASHION

Sangeeta shares a very good bond with her ex-boyfriend Salman Khan and was seen in a blue sequin dress at his birthday bash last night 

Salman’s birthday bash

Image source: Sangeeta Bijlani Instagram

Every woman ought to have a green sequin dress like the one flaunted by Sangeeta

Slaying in sequin dress

Image source: Sangeeta Bijlani Instagram

The plunging neckline in this golden gown opted by Sangeeta added a high drama to the look

Golden girl

Image source: Sangeeta Bijlani Instagram

The former actress raised the hotness quotient in this all black outfit

All black

Image source: Sangeeta Bijlani Instagram

We love her casual look where she can be seen donning a short printed jumpsuit

Casual look

Image source: Sangeeta Bijlani Instagram

She opted for a red anarkali suit for this photoshoot and looked beautiful

Ravishing in red

Image source: Sangeeta Bijlani Instagram

Sangeeta slayed in this blue A-line ankle length dress 

Lady in blue

Image source: Sangeeta Bijlani Instagram

For one of the occasions, she wore a grey kurta along with palazzo and looked ravishing

Ethnic wear

Image source: Sangeeta Bijlani Instagram

For her day out, she chose to dress up in this printed blue and white outfit

Simply stylish

Image source: Sangeeta Bijlani Instagram

White is a good choice for summers and she proves it right?

Sun-kissed

