May 06, 2021
Samantha Akkineni’s Best Saree Looks
Samantha Akkineni looks ethereal in a beautiful sheer chanderi saree that she has styled with an embroidered matching blouse
For another desi look, she picked out a lovely blue Raw Mango saree that she paired with a high-neck sleeveless blouse
For a brand event, Samantha Akkineni opted for a gold saree by Good Earth. She accessorised her look with a pearl choker necklace
Samantha and sarees are a match made in heaven! Case in point, this bespoke organza saree in a beautiful pink shade brings out the best in her!
For one of her movie promo looks, Sam picked out a simple black saree with a silver border and teamed it with a modest embroidered blouse
Slaying the saree and how! Samantha looks lovely in a vibrant red and pink floral print Raw Mango saree
Making a strong case for the classic tissue silk saree, she picked out one in a subtle shade and accessorised it with a delicate long chain
In an embellished blush pink Kresha Bajaj drape, Samantha kept things glamorous and showed us how it’s done!
For an event, Sam sported a beautiful silk woven saree that she paired with a stunning statement choker necklace
We are fans of this striking yellow six-yard drape that Samantha has effortlessly styled with a simple boat-neck blouse
For more updates on fashion, follow Pinkvilla