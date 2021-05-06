May 06, 2021

Samantha Akkineni’s Best Saree Looks

Samantha Akkineni looks ethereal in a beautiful sheer chanderi saree that she has styled with an embroidered matching blouse

For another desi look, she picked out a lovely blue Raw Mango saree that she paired with a high-neck sleeveless blouse

For a brand event, Samantha Akkineni opted for a gold saree by Good Earth. She accessorised her look with a pearl choker necklace

Samantha and sarees are a match made in heaven! Case in point, this bespoke organza saree in a beautiful pink shade brings out the best in her!

For one of her movie promo looks, Sam picked out a simple black saree with a silver border and teamed it with a modest embroidered blouse

Slaying the saree and how! Samantha looks lovely in a vibrant red and pink floral print Raw Mango saree

Making a strong case for the classic tissue silk saree, she picked out one in a subtle shade and accessorised it with a delicate long chain

In an embellished blush pink Kresha Bajaj drape, Samantha kept things glamorous and showed us how it’s done!

For an event, Sam sported a beautiful silk woven saree that she paired with a stunning statement choker necklace

We are fans of this striking yellow six-yard drape that Samantha has effortlessly styled with a simple boat-neck blouse

