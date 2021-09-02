Samantha Akkineni’s

stylish looks

Sep 02, 2021

Samantha is known for her head-turning fashion choices. Here, she sizzles in this risqué lime satin dress with frayed tassels

The actress sported a mustard polka dot shirt with a high-low hemline. She teamed it with matching palazzos, golden studs and heels

She wore a brown shirt with dramatic sleeves and paired with grey faded jeans and huge hoop earrings

Well, she can make even the most casual attire look poised! This distressed denim dress featuring a back slit detail is proof enough

Samantha dazzles in this high-shine halter neck thigh-slit dress. She rounds off her look with sparking accessories and dewy makeup

The diva showed off her edgy side in this beige tie-up shirt with matching flared pants and golden earrings

Power play! She nails it in a powdered blue silk pantsuit paired with a floral docile top

This is one of our absolute favourite numbers! Samantha looks marvellous in this colour-blocked flowy dress by Pankaj & Nidhi

A drool-worthy look! 'The Family Man Season 2' actress wore a black spaghetti top paired with a body-hugging skirt, cross-body bag and sunnies

Lastly, the actress looks like an eye-candy in this pink floral embroidered jumpsuit

