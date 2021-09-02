Samantha Akkineni’s
stylish looks Sep 02, 2021
Samantha is known for her head-turning fashion choices. Here, she sizzles in this risqué lime satin dress with frayed tassels
The actress sported a mustard polka dot shirt with a high-low hemline. She teamed it with matching palazzos, golden studs and heels
She wore a brown shirt with dramatic sleeves and paired with grey faded jeans and huge hoop earrings
Well, she can make even the most casual attire look poised! This distressed denim dress featuring a back slit detail is proof enough
Samantha dazzles in this high-shine halter neck thigh-slit dress. She rounds off her look with sparking accessories and dewy makeup
The diva showed off her edgy side in this beige tie-up shirt with matching flared pants and golden earrings
Power play! She nails it in a powdered blue silk pantsuit paired with a floral docile top
This is one of our absolute favourite numbers! Samantha looks marvellous in this colour-blocked flowy dress by Pankaj & Nidhi
A drool-worthy look! 'The Family Man Season 2' actress wore a black spaghetti top paired with a body-hugging skirt, cross-body bag and sunnies
Lastly, the actress looks like an eye-candy in this pink floral embroidered jumpsuit
For more updates on Samantha Akkineni and fashion, follow Pinkvilla