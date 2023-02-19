FEB 19, 2023
Samantha-Kajal: Acing a neon dress
Southern divas love to make an impression with their sartorial fashion choices. Here are a few examples of the stars acing a neon look
Image: Viral Bhayani
Experimenting with neon
Image: Viral Bhayani
F3 actress Tamannaah Bhatia made a lot of heads turn in a neon bodysuit by Nasty Gal that she paired with a neon Zara jacket and denim skirt by Madison
Did someone say blazing?
The Beast star Pooja Hegde opted to enjoy a rigorous yoga session at home in neon athleisure
Video: Pooja Instagram Instagram
Neon athleisure
The Aiyaary star Rakul Preet Singh can be seen relishing a burger in a white polka dot tube top with neon pants
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Eat, chill, relax
Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna dazzled us with boss vibes in a neon green blazer teamed with a bralette
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Boss Lady
Take a look at Yashoda star Samantha Ruth Prabhu oozing charm in a short silk neon dress with fringes
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Fringe charm
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Neon glam
The Hey Sinamika star Kajal Aggarwal looked ravishingly glamorous in a neon maxi dress with high neckline and bell sleeves
The Attack star Rakul Preet Singh posed in a lavender and neon pants suit during a special screening of her film Chhatriwali
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Suit it up
When the Radhe Shyam actress Pooja Hegde got papped in a neon tank top and paired it with black track pants and a white sweatshirt
Image: Viral Bhayani
Adding zing
The Baahubali star looked effortlessly stylish in an orange tank top with an oversized neon shirt and gray sweatpants
Image: Viral Bhayani
Effortlessly stylish
