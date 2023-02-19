Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

FASHION

FEB 19, 2023

Samantha-Kajal: Acing a neon dress

Southern divas love to make an impression with their sartorial fashion choices. Here are a few examples of the stars acing a neon look

Image: Viral Bhayani

Experimenting with neon

Image: Viral Bhayani

F3 actress Tamannaah Bhatia made a lot of heads turn in a neon bodysuit by Nasty Gal that she paired with a neon Zara jacket and denim skirt by Madison

Did someone say blazing?

The Beast star Pooja Hegde opted to enjoy a rigorous yoga session at home in neon athleisure

Video: Pooja Instagram Instagram

Neon athleisure

The Aiyaary star Rakul Preet Singh can be seen relishing a burger in a white polka dot tube top with neon pants

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Eat, chill, relax

Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna dazzled us with boss vibes in a neon green blazer teamed with a bralette

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Boss Lady

Take a look at Yashoda star Samantha Ruth Prabhu oozing charm in a short silk neon dress with fringes

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Fringe charm

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Neon glam

The Hey Sinamika star Kajal Aggarwal looked ravishingly glamorous in a neon maxi dress with high neckline and bell sleeves

The Attack star Rakul Preet Singh posed in a lavender and neon pants suit during a special screening of her film Chhatriwali

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Suit it up

When the Radhe Shyam actress Pooja Hegde got papped in a neon tank top and paired it with black track pants and a white sweatshirt

Image: Viral Bhayani

Adding zing

The Baahubali star looked effortlessly stylish in an orange tank top with an oversized neon shirt and gray sweatpants

Image: Viral Bhayani

Effortlessly stylish

