FEB 16, 2023
Samantha-Kajal: South divas' print play
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
As we continue to take fashion advice from our Southern divas, let us check out some ravishing looks of the actresses in prints.
Passion for prints
Samantha Ruth Prabhu dazzled in an ikat print dress worth Rs 27,000 by Saaksha and Kinni.
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
The ikat print dress
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh chose to wear multi-bougainvillea flared pants along with a scarf blouse on her romantic vacation back in June 2022.
Multi-bougainvillea flared pants
Radhe Shyam star Pooja Hegde carried a bold dinner date look in a peppy corset and slit-cut skirt with utmost grace.
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Corset and slit-cut skirt
The Beast actress tied up her ensemble with messy open tresses, and a hint of neutral makeup.
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Keeping it natural
F3 star Tamannaah Bhatia exudes charm in a pink bikini top teamed up with printed shorts and a draped shrug.
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
The perfect summer look
The stunner was seen sporting the look during her holiday in the Maldives back in March 2022.
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Holiday vibes
Take a look at Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna in a pink and white gingham dress with a dramatic-sleeved jacket.
Image: Manav Manglani
Love for gingham print
The diva completed the look with funky white shades, transparent sandals, and half-tied hair.
Image: Manav Manglani
Promotional diaries
The Hey Sinamika star Kajal Aggarwal looked beautiful in a printed ruffle skirt and an off-shoulder top.
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
The boho-chic look
