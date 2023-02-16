FEB 16, 2023

Heading 3

Samantha-Kajal: South divas' print play

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

As we continue to take fashion advice from our Southern divas, let us check out some ravishing looks of the actresses in prints.

Passion for prints

Samantha Ruth Prabhu dazzled in an ikat print dress worth Rs 27,000 by Saaksha and Kinni.

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

The ikat print dress 

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh chose to wear multi-bougainvillea flared pants along with a scarf blouse on her romantic vacation back in June 2022.

Multi-bougainvillea flared pants

Radhe Shyam star Pooja Hegde carried a bold dinner date look in a peppy corset and slit-cut skirt with utmost grace. 

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Corset and slit-cut skirt

The Beast actress tied up her ensemble with messy open tresses, and a hint of neutral makeup. 

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Keeping it natural

F3 star Tamannaah Bhatia exudes charm in a pink bikini top teamed up with printed shorts and a draped shrug.

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

The perfect summer look

The stunner was seen sporting the look during her holiday in the Maldives back in March 2022.

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Holiday vibes

Take a look at Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna in a pink and white gingham dress with a dramatic-sleeved jacket. 

Image: Manav Manglani

Love for gingham print

The diva completed the look with funky white shades, transparent sandals, and half-tied hair. 

Image: Manav Manglani

Promotional diaries

The Hey Sinamika star Kajal Aggarwal looked beautiful in a printed ruffle skirt and an off-shoulder top.

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

The boho-chic look 

