FEB 20, 2023
Samantha-Keerthy: Blazing saree looks
There is no better inspiration for fashion than our beloved celebrities. Let us take a look at some blazing saree avatars of the Southern divas
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
At the top of fashion game
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
When the Radhe Shyam actress Pooja Hegde raised the glamor quotient in a yellow saree and a blue blouse
Desi love
The National-Award Winning diva Keerthy Suresh looked pristine in a white floral saree, along with a low bun
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Pristine in white
National crush Rashmika Mandaan garnered a lot of eyeballs in a black chiffon saree, paired with a matching strappy blouse
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Lady in black
The Karthikeya 2 actress Anupama Parameswaran flaunted her love for cotton sarees in this gray and yellow number
Image: Anupama Parameswaran Instagram
Anupama Parameswaran
Image: Dinesh Ahuja
Love calls for red!
The Thank You actress Raashii Khanna looked smoldering in a red net saree with red-stone studded earrings, and matte makeup
Image: Rohn Pingalay
Love for ethnic
Take a look at Drishyam actress Shriya Saran making her way into our hearts in this red saree with matching embroidery
The Sringaram star Aditi Rao Hydari made for a pretty sight in a pink silk saree, along with a matching brocade blouse
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Pretty in pink
Doesn't the Hey Sinamika star Kajal Aggarwal look breathtaking in a red sequin saree with a stylish blouse
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Ravishing in red
The Pushpa star once again made a strong case for a chiffon saree in this white number with statement earrings and brown-toned makeup
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Love for six-yard
