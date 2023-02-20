FEB 20, 2023

Heading 3

Samantha-Keerthy: Blazing saree looks

There is no better inspiration for fashion than our beloved celebrities. Let us take a look at some blazing saree avatars of the Southern divas

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

At the top of fashion game

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

When the Radhe Shyam actress Pooja Hegde raised the glamor quotient in a yellow saree and a blue blouse

Desi love

The National-Award Winning diva Keerthy Suresh looked pristine in a white floral saree, along with a low bun

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Pristine in white

National crush Rashmika Mandaan garnered a lot of eyeballs in a black chiffon saree, paired with a matching strappy blouse

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Lady in black

The Karthikeya 2 actress Anupama Parameswaran flaunted her love for cotton sarees in this gray and yellow number

Image: Anupama Parameswaran Instagram

Anupama Parameswaran

Image: Dinesh Ahuja

Love calls for red!

The Thank You actress Raashii Khanna looked smoldering in a red net saree with red-stone studded earrings, and matte makeup

Image: Rohn Pingalay

Love for ethnic

Take a look at Drishyam actress Shriya Saran making her way into our hearts in this red saree with matching embroidery

The Sringaram star Aditi Rao Hydari made for a pretty sight in a pink silk saree, along with a matching brocade blouse

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

Pretty in pink

Doesn't the Hey Sinamika star Kajal Aggarwal look breathtaking in a red sequin saree with a stylish blouse

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Ravishing in red

The Pushpa star once again made a strong case for a chiffon saree in this white number with statement earrings and brown-toned makeup

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Love for six-yard

