Nov 23, 2021
Samantha looking rakish in red outfits
FASHION
We are in love with this amazing red asymmetrical kurta the actress was wearing during the promotion of her movie
Asymmetrical Kurta
Image: Samantha Akkineni Instagram
She totally nailed the beach look in a red checkered co-ord set
Beach Babe
Image: Samantha Akkineni Instagram
She paired latex pants with a knitted sweater and slayed the red on red winter look!
Winter Style
Image: Samantha Akkineni Instagram
Her red floral wrap skirt and crop top are a vacation wardrobe must-haves!
Sunkissed Look
Image: Samantha Akkineni Instagram
Taking every bit of glamour to the next level, Samantha looked super stylish in this red saree
Elegant in Saree
Image: Samantha Akkineni Instagram
She picked out a glistening red saree gown by Kresha Bajaj and looked ravishing in it
Red Magic
Image: Samantha Akkineni Instagram
Looking regal in red, Sam was everything fun & fab in her co-ord set from label Mishru
Festive ready look
Image: Samantha Akkineni Instagram
She looked like a floral daze in a red jumpsuit
Jumpsuit
Image: Samantha Akkineni Instagram
Her comfy look in a red sleeveless midi dress gives us summer vibes
Comfy Look
Image: Samantha Akkineni Instagram
She looked super chic in a red oversized sweater and denim shorts
Sweater Weather
Image: Samantha Akkineni Instagram
