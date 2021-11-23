PR GAYATHRI

Samantha looking rakish in red outfits

We are in love with this amazing red asymmetrical kurta the actress was wearing during the promotion of her movie

Asymmetrical Kurta

Image: Samantha Akkineni Instagram

She totally nailed the beach look in a red checkered co-ord set

Beach Babe

Image: Samantha Akkineni Instagram

She paired latex pants with a knitted sweater and slayed the red on red winter look!

Winter Style

Image: Samantha Akkineni Instagram

Her red floral wrap skirt and crop top are a vacation wardrobe must-haves!

Sunkissed Look

Image: Samantha Akkineni Instagram

Taking every bit of glamour to the next level, Samantha looked super stylish in this red saree

Elegant in Saree

Image: Samantha Akkineni Instagram

She picked out a glistening red saree gown by Kresha Bajaj and looked ravishing in it

Red Magic

Image: Samantha Akkineni Instagram

Looking regal in red, Sam was everything fun & fab in her co-ord set from label Mishru

Festive ready look

Image: Samantha Akkineni Instagram

She looked like a floral daze in a red jumpsuit

Jumpsuit

Image: Samantha Akkineni Instagram

Her comfy look in a red sleeveless midi dress gives us summer vibes

Comfy Look

Image: Samantha Akkineni Instagram

She looked super chic in a red oversized sweater and denim shorts

Sweater Weather

Image: Samantha Akkineni Instagram

