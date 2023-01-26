Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

Fashion

JAN 26, 2023

Samantha, Nayanthara: Skirt looks

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Fashion mongers look up to stars for inspiration and they hardly ever fail to impress them. Here are some praiseworthy attires of Southern divas in skirts to take cues from.

Keeping it trendy

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu paired a white and blue floral sequin wrap skirt with a blue polka dot full-sleeved top. 

Samantha in a wrap skirt

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja Hegde looked stunning in a black leather skirt paired with an oversized top and metallic ankle-length boots. 

Pooja Hegde in a leather skirt

Rakul Preet Singh styled a white denim skirt with a white crop top and white sneakers.

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul Preet in denim skirt

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia made a lot of heads turn in an acid-wash denim skirt with the neon bodysuit by Nasty Gal.

Tamannaah in a denim skirt

Take a look at this happy picture of Lady Superstar Nayanthara with hubby Vignesh Shivan as she dons a polka dot skirt and white shirt.

Nayanthara in polka dot skirt

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna aced denim on a denim look in a bandeau top, skirt, and cropped jacket.

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna in denim-on denim look

The Salaar actress Shruti Haasan looked smoldering in a leopard print skirt, black top, and a black leather jacket.

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

Shruti Haasan in leopard print skirt

Hansika Motwani looks sharp in a slit-cut skirt of an embellished fabric, teamed up with a white top and a long trench coat featuring exaggerated two-layered sleeves.

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

Hansika side slit skirt

National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh makes a strong case for a striped skirt in this white, black and yellow number, along with a spaghetti top

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Keerthy Suresh in a striped skirt

