JAN 26, 2023
Samantha, Nayanthara: Skirt looks
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Fashion mongers look up to stars for inspiration and they hardly ever fail to impress them. Here are some praiseworthy attires of Southern divas in skirts to take cues from.
Keeping it trendy
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Samantha Ruth Prabhu paired a white and blue floral sequin wrap skirt with a blue polka dot full-sleeved top.
Samantha in a wrap skirt
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja Hegde looked stunning in a black leather skirt paired with an oversized top and metallic ankle-length boots.
Pooja Hegde in a leather skirt
Rakul Preet Singh styled a white denim skirt with a white crop top and white sneakers.
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul Preet in denim skirt
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia made a lot of heads turn in an acid-wash denim skirt with the neon bodysuit by Nasty Gal.
Tamannaah in a denim skirt
Take a look at this happy picture of Lady Superstar Nayanthara with hubby Vignesh Shivan as she dons a polka dot skirt and white shirt.
Nayanthara in polka dot skirt
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna aced denim on a denim look in a bandeau top, skirt, and cropped jacket.
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna in denim-on denim look
The Salaar actress Shruti Haasan looked smoldering in a leopard print skirt, black top, and a black leather jacket.
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
Shruti Haasan in leopard print skirt
Hansika Motwani looks sharp in a slit-cut skirt of an embellished fabric, teamed up with a white top and a long trench coat featuring exaggerated two-layered sleeves.
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
Hansika side slit skirt
National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh makes a strong case for a striped skirt in this white, black and yellow number, along with a spaghetti top
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Keerthy Suresh in a striped skirt
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.