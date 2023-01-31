JAN 31, 2023

Heading 3

Samantha-Pooja:
South divas in gowns

Image: Samantha
 Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

A voguish gown is a must in every girl's closet. Today, let us take some cues on how to ace the look from our Southern beauties

The gown closet

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Yashoda actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu left everyone awestruck with her ravishing look in a green silk gown with a plunging neckline

Green silk gown

The National Award-Winning actress Keerthy Suresh will make your heart skip a beat in this white off-shoulder gown with a low bun

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Dress up

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

National Crush Rashmika Mandanna made quite a statement in a black dress with a side slit and net

Bold in black

The Hey Sinamika actress Kajal Aggarwal looked extremely glamorous in a dark green embellished gown with matt makeup and wavy tresses

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Glamourous in green

The Beast actress Pooja Hegde made for a pretty sight in a yellow sleeveless gown with minimal makeup

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Living the fairytale

Maha actress Hansika Motwani looked gorgeous in a strapless thigh-high blue gown. She completed her outfit of the day with a silver necklace

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

Blue thigh-high gown

Salaar actress Shruti Haasan shelled royal vibes in a stunning gown with stonework. She tied up her look with a delicate neckpiece

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

Royal vibes

Radhe Shyam actress Pooja Hegde made for a mesmerizing sight in this strapless metallic gown, paired with some elegant jewelry

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Strapless metallic gown

The Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh raised the style quotient several notches up in this metallic gray gown with matt makeup, and open tresses

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Metallic gray gown

