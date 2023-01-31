JAN 31, 2023
South divas in gowns
Image: Samantha
Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
A voguish gown is a must in every girl's closet. Today, let us take some cues on how to ace the look from our Southern beauties
The gown closet
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Yashoda actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu left everyone awestruck with her ravishing look in a green silk gown with a plunging neckline
Green silk gown
The National Award-Winning actress Keerthy Suresh will make your heart skip a beat in this white off-shoulder gown with a low bun
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Dress up
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
National Crush Rashmika Mandanna made quite a statement in a black dress with a side slit and net
Bold in black
The Hey Sinamika actress Kajal Aggarwal looked extremely glamorous in a dark green embellished gown with matt makeup and wavy tresses
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Glamourous in green
The Beast actress Pooja Hegde made for a pretty sight in a yellow sleeveless gown with minimal makeup
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Living the fairytale
Maha actress Hansika Motwani looked gorgeous in a strapless thigh-high blue gown. She completed her outfit of the day with a silver necklace
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
Blue thigh-high gown
Salaar actress Shruti Haasan shelled royal vibes in a stunning gown with stonework. She tied up her look with a delicate neckpiece
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
Royal vibes
Radhe Shyam actress Pooja Hegde made for a mesmerizing sight in this strapless metallic gown, paired with some elegant jewelry
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Strapless metallic gown
The Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh raised the style quotient several notches up in this metallic gray gown with matt makeup, and open tresses
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Metallic gray gown
