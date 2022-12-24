DEC 24, 2022
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's red cut-out top and flared pink pant is a must-try for your next outing
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja Hegde is a sight for the sore eyes in a fusion organza and silk ruffle saree paired with a pleated bralette blouse with a plunging neckline
Pooja Hegde
Image: Kamlesh Nand
The Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna makes quite a statement in a red pantsuit teamed up with blue heels
Rashmika Mandanna
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia looked stunning in high-waist trousers with a red corset top
Tamannaah Bhatia
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh looks smoldering in a short red dress, paired with a matching overcoat
Rakul Preet Singh
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
The Aiyaary star looks blazing in this Riti Rahul Shah red pantsuit with red lipstick and statement earrings
Pantsuit
Kajal Aggarwal
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Kajal Aggarwal looks radiant in a red silk saree during her baby shower earlier this year
Image: APH
The Pushpa actress looks breathtaking in a rose-red Varun Bahl floral-designed lehenga
Ramp walk
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja Hegde looks ravishing in a red Shantanu & Nikhil bridal wear lehenga with intricate bugle beadwork
Stylish Lehenga
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
The diva made a lot of heads turn in this red Indo western attire with a floral blouse, pants, and a cape
Indo-Western looks
