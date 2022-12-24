Heading 3

Samantha-Pooja: South divas in red 

Prachi Malhotra

Fashion

DEC 24, 2022

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's red cut-out top and flared pink pant is a must-try for your next outing

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja Hegde is a sight for the sore eyes in a fusion organza and silk ruffle saree paired with a pleated bralette blouse with a plunging neckline

Pooja Hegde

Image: Kamlesh Nand

The Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna makes quite a statement in a red pantsuit teamed up with blue heels

Rashmika Mandanna

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia looked stunning in high-waist trousers with a red corset top

Tamannaah Bhatia

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh looks smoldering in a short red dress, paired with a matching overcoat

Rakul Preet Singh

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

The Aiyaary star looks blazing in this Riti Rahul Shah red pantsuit with red lipstick and statement earrings

Pantsuit

Kajal Aggarwal

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal looks radiant in a red silk saree during her baby shower earlier this year

Image: APH

The Pushpa actress looks breathtaking in a rose-red Varun Bahl floral-designed lehenga

Ramp walk

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja Hegde looks ravishing in a red Shantanu & Nikhil bridal wear lehenga with intricate bugle beadwork

Stylish Lehenga

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

The diva made a lot of heads turn in this red Indo western attire with a floral blouse, pants, and a cape

Indo-Western looks

