oct 20, 2021
Samantha Ruth Prabhu slays in desi looks
Samantha Ruth Prabhu knows how to leave everyone gawking in awe with her elegant choices. Here, she redefines glamour in this crystal and Swarovski embellished white lehenga
This is certainly her most offbeat look so far. Dressed in a plush pink lehenga by Neeta Lulla, she styled it with a diamond nose ring and wore her hair in a high bun
Going for a brighter colour, the diva posed in a yellow embroidered suit paired with a contrasting white dupatta from Sabyasachi
The actress looks like a dream in this with a scalloped hemline from the label House of Three
Samantha exudes a regal charm in ethnic attire. She opted for a navy-blue floral silk saree, accessorised with an emerald necklace and earrings
Making a case for floral lehengas, the beauty posed in a pastel number accessorised with an emerald choker and earrings
Descended from heaven! The actress renders grace and poise in this Anamika khanna lehenga set consisting of a drape skirt, bustier blouse and cape jacket
Here, she went for an ivory saree featuring pastel embroidery by Anita Dongre and paired it with a matching strappy blouse
She left us stunned with this simple yet classic crimson V-neckline kurta paired with cigarette pants and a kundan choker necklace
Lastly, she went for an orange-embroidered sharara suit. The beauty rounded off her look with statement chandbalis
For more updates on Samantha Ruth Prabhu and fashion, follow Pinkvilla