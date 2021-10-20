oct 20, 2021

Samantha Ruth Prabhu slays in desi looks

Samantha Ruth Prabhu knows how to leave everyone gawking in awe with her elegant choices. Here, she redefines glamour in this crystal and Swarovski embellished white lehenga

This is certainly her most offbeat look so far. Dressed in a plush pink lehenga by Neeta Lulla, she styled it with a diamond nose ring and wore her hair in a high bun

Going for a brighter colour, the diva posed in a yellow embroidered suit paired with a contrasting white dupatta from Sabyasachi

The actress looks like a dream in this with a scalloped hemline from the label House of Three

Samantha exudes a regal charm in ethnic attire. She opted for a navy-blue floral silk saree, accessorised with an emerald necklace and earrings

Making a case for floral lehengas, the beauty posed in a pastel number accessorised with an emerald choker and earrings

Descended from heaven! The actress renders grace and poise in this Anamika khanna lehenga set consisting of a drape skirt, bustier blouse and cape jacket

Here, she went for an ivory saree featuring pastel embroidery by Anita Dongre and paired it with a matching strappy blouse

She left us stunned with this simple yet classic crimson V-neckline kurta paired with cigarette pants and a kundan choker necklace

Lastly, she went for an orange-embroidered sharara suit. The beauty rounded off her look with statement chandbalis

