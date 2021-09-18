sept 18, 2021
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Best Hair Moments
Samantha slays in each look, every time. She went for a top knot hairstyle, a refreshing change from her usual hairdos
She looks sizzling hot in this messy wet hairdo with the loose tendrils framing her face
The actress goes the traditional way and sports a middle-parted bun hairstyle. We loved how she accessorised it with white roses
We think she looks stunning! Here, she goes for a messy bun hairstyle which she styled with a pair of hoop earrings
Those tousled soft waves look lovely, falling over her face
Ditching her signature wavyhairdo, she optedfor a straight sleek hairstyle
Samantha looks chic in this half-tie hairstyle, running into soft waves at the end
She looks alluring in this wind-blown hairstyle. The diva pulled back her hair and secured it with a scrunchie, leaving a couple of stands in the front
The actress strikes a gorgeous bridal look with her hair tied into a middle-parted bun. She accessorised her hairstyle with a traditional matha patti and white gajra
Finally, she looks pretty in this messy ponytail, with a few strands left loose to create a dramatic effect
