CELEBRITY STYLE

P R GAYATHRI

AUTHOR

DEC 18, 2021

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s best looks in party dresses

Party Ready

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s collection of stylish dresses is perfect to slay any party!

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Edgy & Classy

She rocked the craft-rich Anamika Khanna red jacket, on a black ensemble, and looked classy

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Indo-Western look

Her shimmery red party red drape from Krésha Bajaj was a conversation starter number

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Trendy Twist

She totally rocked the midriff flossing trend
in her all-black look!

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Her white semi-formal look is perfect for an office party or formal celebration

Formal Perfection

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Glam Girl

Samantha never fails to impress us with her stunning looks and fashion choices

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Her cute look in a pastel pink romper is an eye-grabbing number for a party ready style!

Fun Rompers

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

She made a statement in her backless white ruffle top

Allure of Ruffles

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

If there is an easy pick to slay a party in style, it’s a satin dress featuring tassels!

Tassels & Satin

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Giving the casual jeans and shirt the party essence with dramatic sleeves and fringes,Sam looked perfect in this Dhruv Kapoor ensemble!

Casual Chic

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Deepika Padukone in edgy black outfits

Click Here