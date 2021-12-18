CELEBRITY STYLE
DEC 18, 2021
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s best looks in party dresses
Party Ready
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s collection of stylish dresses is perfect to slay any party!
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Edgy & Classy
She rocked the craft-rich Anamika Khanna red jacket, on a black ensemble, and looked classy
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Indo-Western look
Her shimmery red party red drape from Krésha Bajaj was a conversation starter number
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Trendy Twist
She totally rocked the midriff flossing trend
in her all-black look!
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Her white semi-formal look is perfect for an office party or formal celebration
Formal Perfection
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Glam Girl
Samantha never fails to impress us with her stunning looks and fashion choices
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Her cute look in a pastel pink romper is an eye-grabbing number for a party ready style!
Fun Rompers
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
She made a statement in her backless white ruffle top
Allure of Ruffles
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
If there is an easy pick to slay a party in style, it’s a satin dress featuring tassels!
Tassels & Satin
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Giving the casual jeans and shirt the party essence with dramatic sleeves and fringes,Sam looked perfect in this Dhruv Kapoor ensemble!
Casual Chic
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
