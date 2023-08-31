Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Fashion

August 31, 2023

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's best outfits

Casual style

The actress is wearing an animal printed crop top with puff sleeves and white denim jeans. The outfit is put together with statement earrings and a sling bag

Image: Samantha Prabhu's instagram

Ethnic style

Samantha looks amazing in this traditional outfit paired with multi-colored earrings and necklace

Image: Samantha Prabhu's instagram

Emerald green dress

The actress is styled in a emerald green dress, with floral details and heels

Image: Samantha Prabhu's instagram

Green silk dress

Samantha looks gorgeous in this olive green silk dress with a tasseled hemline

Image: Samantha Prabhu's instagram

Polka Dot look

The actress is nailing the polka dot look with this mustard oversized shirt and pants

Image: Samantha Prabhu's instagram

Formal look

Samantha is dressed in a bold red pant suit with a black turtleneck

Image: Samantha Prabhu's instagram

Ethnic in blue

The actress is wearing a blue saree with prints. To complete the look she is wearing a statement neck piece with earrings

Image: Samantha Prabhu's instagram

Bold in black

Samantha is wearing a black saree paired with a black blouse with floral details on it

Image: Samantha Prabhu's instagram

White formals

The actress is dressed in all white formals paired with accessories and some natural glam

Image: Samantha Prabhu's instagram

Samantha is wearing a white bead detailed lehenga paired with a blouse and a necklace to put the outfit together 

Image: Samantha Prabhu's instagram

Bridal inspo

