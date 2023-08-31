pinkvilla
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's best outfits
Casual style
The actress is wearing an animal printed crop top with puff sleeves and white denim jeans. The outfit is put together with statement earrings and a sling bag
Image: Samantha Prabhu's instagram
Ethnic style
Samantha looks amazing in this traditional outfit paired with multi-colored earrings and necklace
Image: Samantha Prabhu's instagram
Emerald green dress
The actress is styled in a emerald green dress, with floral details and heels
Image: Samantha Prabhu's instagram
Green silk dress
Samantha looks gorgeous in this olive green silk dress with a tasseled hemline
Image: Samantha Prabhu's instagram
Polka Dot look
The actress is nailing the polka dot look with this mustard oversized shirt and pants
Image: Samantha Prabhu's instagram
Formal look
Samantha is dressed in a bold red pant suit with a black turtleneck
Image: Samantha Prabhu's instagram
Ethnic in blue
The actress is wearing a blue saree with prints. To complete the look she is wearing a statement neck piece with earrings
Image: Samantha Prabhu's instagram
Bold in black
Samantha is wearing a black saree paired with a black blouse with floral details on it
Image: Samantha Prabhu's instagram
White formals
The actress is dressed in all white formals paired with accessories and some natural glam
Image: Samantha Prabhu's instagram
Samantha is wearing a white bead detailed lehenga paired with a blouse and a necklace to put the outfit together
Image: Samantha Prabhu's instagram
Bridal inspo
