P R GAYATHRI
DEC 17, 2021
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s effortless style
Fierce and sexy
Samantha added a punch to her basic look comprising of a black bralette and skirt set with an embroidered jacket
Image: Preetham Jukalker Instagram
Graceful look
We felt beige was the new hue to lust after when Samantha donned a chikankari saree with pearl detailing
Image: Preetham Jukalker Instagram
Ikat print dress
The actress gives us major style cues as she opts to keep it chic in this ikat-print multicoloured dress
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Red pantsuit
The star nails the power dressing look in this double-breasted blazer and ankle-length trousers
Image: Preetham Jukalker Instagram
Samantha opted for a black crop top and styled it with a pencil skirt and silver cross-shoulder sling bag
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Uber-stylish
Sensational in black co-ords
Sam wore a black cropped blouse with tie-up detail at back and gold chain in front and teamed it with a multi-pleated skirt
Image: Preetham Jukalker Instagram
The actress looks stunning in this striped red dress with billowing sleeves
Image: Preetham Jukalker Instagram
Known for her sleek style, the diva looked sophisticated in this orange dress worn with a matching belt cinching her waist
Image: Preetham Jukalker Instagram
The pretty actress picked up a blue co-ord set consisting of an oversized shirt and flared pants, she amped up her look by adding a Gucci belt that cinched her waist
Image: Preetham Jukalker Instagram
Samantha looks impressive as she pairs her white palazzo with a matching cape crop top
Image: Preetham Jukalker Instagram
