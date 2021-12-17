FASHION

DEC 17, 2021

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s effortless style

Fierce and sexy

Samantha added a punch to her basic look comprising of a black bralette and skirt set with an embroidered jacket

Image: Preetham Jukalker Instagram

Graceful look

We felt beige was the new hue to lust after when Samantha donned a chikankari saree with pearl detailing

Image: Preetham Jukalker Instagram

Ikat print dress

The actress gives us major style cues as she opts to keep it chic in this ikat-print multicoloured dress

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Red pantsuit

The star nails the power dressing look in this double-breasted blazer and ankle-length trousers

Image: Preetham Jukalker Instagram

Samantha opted for a black crop top and styled it with a pencil skirt and silver cross-shoulder sling bag

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu

 Uber-stylish

Sensational in black co-ords

Sam wore a black cropped blouse with tie-up detail at back and gold chain in front and teamed it with a multi-pleated skirt

Image: Preetham Jukalker Instagram

The actress looks stunning in this striped red dress with billowing sleeves

Image: Preetham Jukalker Instagram

Known for her sleek style, the diva looked sophisticated in this orange dress worn with a matching belt cinching her waist

Image: Preetham Jukalker Instagram

The pretty actress picked up a blue co-ord set consisting of an oversized shirt and flared pants, she amped up her look by adding a Gucci belt that cinched her waist

Image: Preetham Jukalker Instagram

Samantha looks impressive as she pairs her white palazzo with a matching cape crop top

Image: Preetham Jukalker Instagram

