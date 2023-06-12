Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

Fashion

JUNE 12, 2023

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s pastel looks 

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram account 

White is a serene color but Samantha in a white organza saree has raised the heat 

Devilish white 


The Ye Maaya Chesave fame has set the screens on fire with her beige and white ensemble. Messy hair and gorgeous glares complete her look 

Beige burn 

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram account 

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram account 

The diva has put the heat to shame in this ensemble. The blue bralette peaking through the sheer yellow shirt is noteworthy 

Sizzling pastels 

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram account 

Lacey glow 

The Baana Kaathadi protagonist has given a new definition to lace outfits by adding her own touch of black lace to the all-white ensemble 

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram account 

The Dookudu artist is swooning the Internet with this pastel gold saree look 

Stunning saree 

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram account 

The Eega actress is a sight for sore eyes in this pastel pink saree. Beachy waves and minimal diamond accessories accentuate her look 

 Pop of pink 

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram account 

The Manam star is hitting fashion hard in this pastel paisley salwar kameez 

 Salwar Kameez 

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram account 

Trust Samantha to look astonishing even in simple looks! She has charmed her fans in his pastel checkered dress with a floral scarf 

Checkered charm 

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram account 

The S/O Satyamurthy fame looks attractive in this simple pastel gold dress. The violet hair tie adds an interesting twist to the outfit 

Fine floral 

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram account 

The Theri artist has captured all the attention in this pastel pink lehenga. Minimal jewelry and a bun on top add to her seductive look 

Lucious lehenga 

