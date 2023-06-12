pinkvilla
JUNE 12, 2023
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s pastel looks
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram account
White is a serene color but Samantha in a white organza saree has raised the heat
Devilish white
The Ye Maaya Chesave fame has set the screens on fire with her beige and white ensemble. Messy hair and gorgeous glares complete her look
Beige burn
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram account
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram account
The diva has put the heat to shame in this ensemble. The blue bralette peaking through the sheer yellow shirt is noteworthy
Sizzling pastels
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram account
Lacey glow
The Baana Kaathadi protagonist has given a new definition to lace outfits by adding her own touch of black lace to the all-white ensemble
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram account
The Dookudu artist is swooning the Internet with this pastel gold saree look
Stunning saree
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram account
The Eega actress is a sight for sore eyes in this pastel pink saree. Beachy waves and minimal diamond accessories accentuate her look
Pop of pink
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram account
The Manam star is hitting fashion hard in this pastel paisley salwar kameez
Salwar Kameez
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram account
Trust Samantha to look astonishing even in simple looks! She has charmed her fans in his pastel checkered dress with a floral scarf
Checkered charm
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram account
The S/O Satyamurthy fame looks attractive in this simple pastel gold dress. The violet hair tie adds an interesting twist to the outfit
Fine floral
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram account
The Theri artist has captured all the attention in this pastel pink lehenga. Minimal jewelry and a bun on top add to her seductive look
Lucious lehenga
