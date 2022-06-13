Heading 3

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's saree looks

Joyce Joyson

JUNE 11, 2022

FASHION

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is known for her mesmerizing style, and six yards of grace are the pieces that help her channel it, as in this coffee-hued organza saree and golden embroidered blouse.

Effuses elegance

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Photo: Eshaan Girri

She looked every bit resplendent in this pale pink floral embroidered saree, styled with a white 3D-embroidered strappy blouse featuring a plunging neckline.

Pleasing pink

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Photo: Sanjeev Kumar

The actress hits a sartorial high in this red sequin pre-draped saree offset with a slit, worn along with a matching deep-cut, floral embroidered blouse.

Spellbinding in red

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Photo: Eshaan Girri

Wearing an off-white silk organza saree bearing scalloped hemline borders, she teamed it with a cut-out pearl-embroidered blouse.

Dreamy

If you didn't know, she has a thing for pastel hues, as evidenced here in this peach saree adorned with a gold scalloped border, paired with a white half-sleeved patterned blouse.

Pastel love

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Photo: Eshaan Girri

Her favourite style trick is to pair heritage weaves with modish blouses such as navy blue floral silk drape styled with a contrasting aqua blue sleeveless blouse.

Ethnic best

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu InstagramPhoto: Eshaan Girri

This by far is one of her most memorable looks in a saree, donning a blush pink floral organza saree and halterneck blouse.

Enchanting

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Photo: Eshaan Girri

The Oh Baby star struck a pose in a red and pink floral saree and matching sleeveless blouse with a plunging V-neckline.

Floral charm

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Photo: Eshaan Girri

She epitomises elegance in an ivory tissue silk saree and matching strappy blouse.

Spells grace

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Photo: Kiransa photography

Lastly, Samantha looks ethereal in a gorgeous pastel pink, heavily embellished saree paired with a matching sheer, full-sleeved blouse.

Captivating look

