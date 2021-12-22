Samantha’s best fashion choices of 2021
DEC 22, 2021
Style queen
Samantha Ruth Prabhu had a fashionable year with a variety of looks
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Monochrome style
She elevated her style game each month subtly moving towards edgier ones
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Distressed denim
2021 was a milestone year for Sam with the release of Family Man 2 and the special song in Pushpa
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Backless dress
Owing to her success, her fashion also saw a gradual swift and we got nothing to complain
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Pearl white saree
From sarees to mini dresses, Samanth can pull off anything with ultra-glam style
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
We love how the diva redefines elegance and grace in her vibrant ethnic ensembles
Ethnic glam
Video: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Her green satin slip dress with a tassel hem is one of her best looks from the year
Tassel dress
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
She even experimented with multiple hairstyles and chic looks that won our hearts
Topknot style
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Her floral embroidered salwar suit from Mrinalini Rao is a perfect pick for a wedding guest style
Floral power
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
The Super Deluxe actress aced the midriff flossing trend and looked chic as ever
Trend slayer
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Her Indo-Western look in a red shimmery saree by Krésha Bajaj was one of the best looks indeed
Red saree
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
For an award ceremony, Sam decked up in an Anamika Khanna ensemble and looked edgy and luxe in it
Edgy look
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
