Samantha’s best fashion choices of 2021

CELEBRITY STYLE

P R GAYATHRI

AUTHOR

DEC 22, 2021

Style queen

Samantha Ruth Prabhu had a fashionable year with a variety of looks

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Monochrome style

She elevated her style game each month subtly moving towards edgier ones

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Distressed denim

2021 was a milestone year for Sam with the release of Family Man 2 and the special song in Pushpa

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Backless dress

Owing to her success, her fashion also saw a gradual swift and we got nothing to complain

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Pearl white saree

From sarees to mini dresses, Samanth can pull off anything with ultra-glam style

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

We love how the diva redefines elegance and grace in her vibrant ethnic ensembles

Ethnic glam

Video: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Her green satin slip dress with a tassel hem is one of her best looks from the year

Tassel dress

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

She even experimented with multiple hairstyles and chic looks that won our hearts

Topknot style

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Her floral embroidered salwar suit from Mrinalini Rao is a perfect pick for a wedding guest style

Floral power

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

The Super Deluxe actress aced the midriff flossing trend and looked chic as ever

Trend slayer

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Her Indo-Western look in a red shimmery saree by Krésha Bajaj was one of the best looks indeed

Red saree

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

For an award ceremony, Sam decked up in an Anamika Khanna ensemble and looked edgy and luxe in it

Edgy look

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Kiara Advani’s best ethnic looks

Click Here