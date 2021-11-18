Nov 18, 2021
Samantha’s ethnic fashion game
Author: P R Gayathri
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ethnic fashion game is a lesson on how to look glorious without going overboardImage: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Silk suit
Sam styled her multi-coloured printed kurta suit by Mrunalini Rao with a choker necklace and matching earrings
Fun printsImage: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Stellar look
In a beautiful pink lehenga by Neeta Lulla, the Family Man 2 actress looked drop-dead gorgeousImage: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Samantha has always been vocal for local and adorned a fun black quirky printed saree for National Handloom Day
Happy in handloom Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Her simple chrome yellow kurta set is perfect for a Haldi ceremony
Sun-kissed beautyImage: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Sam decorated her bun with white roses and looked like a true diva in her sheer white saree teamed with pearl embellished blouse
White roseImage: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Her blue paisley printed lehenga set by her favourite designer Mrunalini Rao was a vision!
Stylish lehengaImage: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Her beige saree with a scalloped hem was elevated with glam makeup and on-point accessories
Soft pastelImage: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
The diva looked beyond beautiful in this blue Raw Mango saree
Regal lookImage: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
We are so in love with the diva’s enchanting looks in ethnic outfits!
Modern princessImage: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
