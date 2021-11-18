Nov 18, 2021

Samantha’s ethnic fashion game

Author: P R Gayathri

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ethnic fashion game is a lesson on how to look glorious without going overboard

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Silk suit

Sam styled her multi-coloured printed kurta suit by Mrunalini Rao with a choker necklace and matching earrings

Fun prints

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Stellar look

In a beautiful pink lehenga by Neeta Lulla, the Family Man 2 actress looked drop-dead gorgeous

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Samantha has always been vocal for local and adorned a fun black quirky printed saree for National Handloom Day

Happy in handloom 

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Her simple chrome yellow kurta set is perfect for a Haldi ceremony

Sun-kissed beauty

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Sam decorated her bun with white roses and looked like a true diva in her sheer white saree teamed with pearl embellished blouse

White rose

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Her blue paisley printed lehenga set by her favourite designer Mrunalini Rao was a vision!

Stylish lehenga

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Her beige saree with a scalloped hem was elevated with glam makeup and on-point accessories

Soft pastel

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

The diva looked beyond beautiful in this blue Raw Mango saree

Regal look

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

We are so in love with the diva’s enchanting looks in ethnic outfits!

Modern princess

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
