samantha's love for pastel colours

P R GAYATHRI

DEC 08, 2021

style queen

South beauty Samantha Ruth Prabhu never fails to give us major fashion goals

(Image : Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram)

pastel daze

Her beautiful collection of pastel outfits is to die for!

(Image : Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram)

floral princess

Even her maximalist floral print Anarkali suit from Mrunalini Rao came with pastel blue undertones

(Image : Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram)

vacay look

Post her separation, the diva took a trip to Maharishi Mahesh Yogi’s ashram in a plaid organza dress in a pastel hue

(Image : Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram)

Sparkly lehenga

Looking gorgeous in a pastel pink lehenga, Samantha was clad in Neeta Lulla’s creation

(Image : Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram)

happy girl

Her sun-kissed glorious look in a simple yellow suit won our hearts

(Image : Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram)

colour-blocked dress

Her colour-blocked pastel palette dress was all things fun and fab!

(Image : Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram)

comfy look

She picked a pastel purple co-ord set to relax and chill at home with her pet

(Image : Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram)

brunch look

Sam’s dapper look in a beige jumpsuit from Notebook is perfect for a brunch date

(Image : Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram)

pleated look

She looked drop-dead gorgeous in a pleated dress in pastel yellow shade

(Image : Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram)

