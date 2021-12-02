samantha's love for pastel colours
CELEBRITY STYLE
P R GAYATHRI
AUTHOR
DEC 08, 2021
style queen
South beauty Samantha Ruth Prabhu never fails to give us major fashion goals
(Image : Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram)
pastel daze
Her beautiful collection of pastel outfits is to die for!
(Image : Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram)
floral princess
Even her maximalist floral print Anarkali suit from Mrunalini Rao came with pastel blue undertones
(Image : Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram)
vacay look
Post her separation, the diva took a trip to Maharishi Mahesh Yogi’s ashram in a plaid organza dress in a pastel hue
(Image : Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram)
Sparkly lehenga
Looking gorgeous in a pastel pink lehenga, Samantha was clad in Neeta Lulla’s creation
(Image : Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram)
happy girl
Her sun-kissed glorious look in a simple yellow suit won our hearts
(Image : Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram)
colour-blocked dress
Her colour-blocked pastel palette dress was all things fun and fab!
(Image : Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram)
comfy look
She picked a pastel purple co-ord set to relax and chill at home with her pet
(Image : Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram)
brunch look
Sam’s dapper look in a beige jumpsuit from Notebook is perfect for a brunch date
(Image : Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram)
pleated look
She looked drop-dead gorgeous in a pleated dress in pastel yellow shade
(Image : Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram)
