JAN 23, 2023

Samantha-Tamannaah: Celebs in red saree
Image: Instagram
Fashion mongers make sure to take close notes from our beloved stars for fashion inspiration. Here are some of our Southern divas dazzling in red saree.
Radiant in red
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
The F3 star Tamannaah Bhatia made a lot of heads turn in a red pleated saree with a green print.
Tamannaah Bhatia
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
The Yashoda actress opted for a red saree with sequin work and a side slit. She paired it with a matching net blouse.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram
The Premam star looks like 'simplicity at its best' in a red traditional saree with a golden border.
Sai Pallavi
The National Award-Winning actress oozes charm in a classic red saree as she graced an event.
Image: Kamlesh Nand
Keerthy Suresh
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
Lady Superstar Nayanthara opted for a customized red saree for her D-day as she tied the knot with director Vignesh Shivan.
Nayanthara
Take a look at Trisha in a red Kanjivaram saree with a golden border and golden blouse. The diva completed the look with a gajra and some gold jewellery.
Going the traditional way
Image: Trisha Instagram
Shruti Haasan
Radhe Shyam star Pooja Hegde makes for a voguish sight in a red ruffle saree with a sleeveless blouse.
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja Hegde
The stunner personified elegance in a zari saree with a choker necklace along with jhumkas.
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Personifying elegance
Here is a look at Sai Pallavi's Bengali look in a traditional saree from her film Shyam Singha Roy.
Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram
A Bengali beauty
