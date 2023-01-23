Heading 3

JAN 23, 2023

Samantha-Tamannaah: Celebs in red saree

Image: Instagram

Fashion mongers make sure to take close notes from our beloved stars for fashion inspiration. Here are some of our Southern divas dazzling in red saree. 

Radiant in red

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

The F3 star Tamannaah Bhatia made a lot of heads turn in a red pleated saree with a green print.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

The Yashoda actress opted for a red saree with sequin work and a side slit. She paired it with a matching net blouse.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram

The Premam star looks like 'simplicity at its best' in a red traditional saree with a golden border. 

Sai Pallavi

The National Award-Winning actress oozes charm in a classic red saree as she graced an event.

Image: Kamlesh Nand

Keerthy Suresh

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram 

Lady Superstar Nayanthara opted for a customized red saree for her D-day as she tied the knot with director Vignesh Shivan.

Nayanthara

Take a look at Trisha in a red Kanjivaram saree with a golden border and golden blouse. The diva completed the look with a gajra and some gold jewellery.

Going the traditional way

Image: Trisha Instagram

Shruti Haasan

Radhe Shyam star Pooja Hegde makes for a voguish sight in a red ruffle saree with a sleeveless blouse.

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja Hegde

The stunner personified elegance in a zari saree with a choker necklace along with jhumkas.

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Personifying elegance

Here is a look at Sai Pallavi's Bengali look in a traditional saree from her film Shyam Singha Roy.

Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram

A Bengali beauty

