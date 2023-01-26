JAN 26, 2023
Samantha: The queen of boho looks
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Fashionista Samantha Ruth Prabhu loves to experiment with her wardrobe. Today, we will be taking a look at some of the divas' noteworthy bohemian outfits.
Exploring your groovy side
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
The Yashoda actress channeled her inner bohemian bride in a pink colored lehenga by designer Neeta Lulla.
The Bohemian bride
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
The stunner looked dazzling in an Ikat print dress with a geometric print jacket by Saaksha & Kinni.
The Ikat print dress
The star raised the glamor quotient in this voguish gown with matt makeup, hoop earrings, and a golden neck chain.
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Ohh so glamorous!
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Here is another picture of Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the fashionable printed gown as she channeled her inner diva.
Channeling the inner diva
Samantha Ruth Prabhu attended Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's Mehendi ceremony in a yellow jacket top and sharara-style trousers set by Arpita Mehta.
Wedding shenanigans
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
The Oh Baby star makes for a dreamy sight in a blue ethnic dress with a mesmerizing print, a belt, and a retro hairdo.
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
A dreamy sight
The stunner looks both comfy and chic in a cute printed Merrylin dress, along with shell barrettes.
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Love for shell barrettes
The diva experiments with her wardrobe in a black saree printed with elegant Urdu typography. She tied her OOTD with a sports crop top.
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
A little offbeat
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shell fashion goals in an Ajrakh print saree and hand-embroidered blouse.
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Love for the six-yard
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.